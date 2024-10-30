BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Non-Citizens on Virginia Voter Rolls
White House Issues North Korea-Style Edit to Biden Transcript
We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night
We Have Another Interesting Development in Nevada
Dearborn Mayor's Latest 2024 Announcement Is Another Blow to Kamala
How Joe Biden Wrecked Kamala's DC Rally
Outsourced FBI Vetting? Trump Campaign Eyes PIs for Top Appointments
How Trump Plans to Help Compensate Victims of 'Migrant Crime'
NRCC Blasts the Left's Voter Suppression Efforts in Battleground Districts
VIP
Watch Trump's Reaction to Finding Out Biden Called His Supporters 'Garbage'
26 Republican AGs Join Virginia in Petitioning SCOTUS to Intervene in Voter Registration...
Trump Is Going to Win. Unless...
If the Democrats Lose It’s Because They Have Become the Scorpion Party
Men Reject Dems’ 'Vote for a Woman' Pitch
Tipsheet

Is This Really How the Kamala HQ Is Going to Respond to the 'Garbage' Comments?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 30, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The political world has been abuzz with President Joe Biden's remarks referring to Trump supporters as "garbage" on Tuesday night, a perfect way to distract from Vice President Kamala Harris' "closing argument speech." While Biden's handlers--posting from his X account later that same night--tried to offer a non-apology and a stealth edit to explain away his remarks, the Kamala HQ account responded in an incredibly tone-deaf fashion. 

Advertisement

A post from Tuesday night shared a clip from Harris' speech as she told the adoring crowd that "I've lived the promise of America and I see the promise of America in all of you." The post then shows a four-second clip of Trump saying, "It's like we're a giant garbage can."

The Trump clip was a lacking in context moment from his speech in Allentown, also on Tuesday night. Immediately following his point, "It's like we're a giant garbage can," Trump added, "That's what we're treated like," making clear he was talking about the issue of immigration. He also reminded the crowd that violent criminals and even terrorists have been coming over the border. "And they're treating us and dumping, they're dumping like we're a dumping ground," Trump lamented as well. 

Recommended

We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On the issue of immigration, just like Biden's remarks from Tuesday night has also been a trending topic over social media, Harris seriously failed there as well. "Politicians need to stop using immigration as a way to scare up votes in an election," Harris lectured, going on to claim that "when I am president, we will quickly remove those who arrive here unlawfully." This is despite how she has been in office as the sitting vice president for almost four years and was even granted the role of border czar by the president, no matter how Democratic allies in the mainstream media try to claim otherwise

As of Wednesday morning, it really looks like this is how the Kamala HQ account is going to respond. More recent posts focus on criticizing Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) over unrelated issues, as well as moments from Harris' speech and comments from Trump lacking in context over a joke that Tony Hinchcliffe, an insult comedian, told about Puerto Rico being "a floating pile of garbage" during Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Hinchcliffe is also falsely referred to as "a campaign surrogate."

Advertisement

What the clips shown don't reveal is that the Trump campaign has distanced themselves from Hinchcliffe and the joke, and that Trump himself has said it would have been better for the comedian to have not been present. Many others also criticized the joke. Meanwhile, the Republican nominee still received the endorsement from a Puerto Rican senator

The bio for such an account reads, "Providing context," which continues to be truly ironic on a regular basis, especially since it's context that often needs to be provided to their posts. 

It's not just the Kamala HQ account that has been responding in such an awful way. The other part of this flailing ticket, Minnesota's Gov. Tim Walz, who has doubled down on referring to Trump supporters as Nazis over the MSG rally, responded with, "No, certainly not," when asked on CBS News doesn't such insults "undercut your 'unity' message."

Advertisement
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Non-Citizens on Virginia Voter Rolls Katie Pavlich
We Have Another Interesting Development in Nevada Matt Vespa
White House Issues North Korea-Style Edit to Biden Transcript Katie Pavlich
Kamala Harris' 'Closing Argument' Speech Went Exactly As You'd Expect Rebecca Downs
Dearborn Mayor's Latest 2024 Announcement Is Another Blow to Kamala Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement