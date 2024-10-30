Is This Really How the Kamala HQ Is Going to Respond to the 'Garbage' Comments?

The political world has been abuzz with President Joe Biden's remarks referring to Trump supporters as "garbage" on Tuesday night, a perfect way to distract from Vice President Kamala Harris' "closing argument speech." While Biden's handlers--posting from his X account later that same night--tried to offer a non-apology and a stealth edit to explain away his remarks, the Kamala HQ account responded in an incredibly tone-deaf fashion.

A post from Tuesday night shared a clip from Harris' speech as she told the adoring crowd that "I've lived the promise of America and I see the promise of America in all of you." The post then shows a four-second clip of Trump saying, "It's like we're a giant garbage can."

Vice President Harris: “I’ve lived the promise of America and I see the promise of America in all of you”



Trump: “We are a giant garbage can” pic.twitter.com/oOHYDCkDo9 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 30, 2024

"They're dumping like we're a dumping ground."



During his rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, former Pres. Trump harshly criticized the Biden administration's immigration policy, referring to the U.S. being treated as a "giant garbage can." https://t.co/tFrevzzb2I pic.twitter.com/Z1MLLVEvCh — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2024

The Trump clip was a lacking in context moment from his speech in Allentown, also on Tuesday night. Immediately following his point, "It's like we're a giant garbage can," Trump added, "That's what we're treated like," making clear he was talking about the issue of immigration. He also reminded the crowd that violent criminals and even terrorists have been coming over the border. "And they're treating us and dumping, they're dumping like we're a dumping ground," Trump lamented as well.

On the issue of immigration, just like Biden's remarks from Tuesday night has also been a trending topic over social media, Harris seriously failed there as well. "Politicians need to stop using immigration as a way to scare up votes in an election," Harris lectured, going on to claim that "when I am president, we will quickly remove those who arrive here unlawfully." This is despite how she has been in office as the sitting vice president for almost four years and was even granted the role of border czar by the president, no matter how Democratic allies in the mainstream media try to claim otherwise.

HARRIS: Politicians need to stop using immigration as a way to scare up votes in an election. We must come together to solve. When I am president, we will quickly remove those who arrive here unlawfully. pic.twitter.com/ITmfOMBCaq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2024

As of Wednesday morning, it really looks like this is how the Kamala HQ account is going to respond. More recent posts focus on criticizing Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) over unrelated issues, as well as moments from Harris' speech and comments from Trump lacking in context over a joke that Tony Hinchcliffe, an insult comedian, told about Puerto Rico being "a floating pile of garbage" during Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Hinchcliffe is also falsely referred to as "a campaign surrogate."

What the clips shown don't reveal is that the Trump campaign has distanced themselves from Hinchcliffe and the joke, and that Trump himself has said it would have been better for the comedian to have not been present. Many others also criticized the joke. Meanwhile, the Republican nominee still received the endorsement from a Puerto Rican senator.

This account, that used to be "BidenHQ" is run by hypocrites.



They continue to spread misinformation.



It was a comedian, not a Trump surrogate.



And here is the previous account admin saying something much worse about Trump supporters:https://t.co/SjXcp2WENX — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 30, 2024

Asked if he wished a comedian who made racist jokes at his NYC rally wasn’t there, @realDonaldTrump responded on FOX, “Yeah. I mean, I don't know if it's a big deal or not, but I don't want anybody making nasty jokes or stupid jokes. Probably he shouldn't have been there, yeah.” — Jillian Frankel (@JillianFrankel) October 30, 2024

The bio for such an account reads, "Providing context," which continues to be truly ironic on a regular basis, especially since it's context that often needs to be provided to their posts.

It's not just the Kamala HQ account that has been responding in such an awful way. The other part of this flailing ticket, Minnesota's Gov. Tim Walz, who has doubled down on referring to Trump supporters as Nazis over the MSG rally, responded with, "No, certainly not," when asked on CBS News doesn't such insults "undercut your 'unity' message."

