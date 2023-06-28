Has Attorney General Merrick Garland Entered Impeachment Waters?
Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday
Travelers Warned to Brace for Total Air Travel Chaos This Weekend
Libs of TikTok Responds to Liberal Activist Smearing Her for Exposing Pride Parade
'Shocking to Me': Whistleblower Explains How DOJ Prevented Full Investigation Into the Bid...
Daniel Penny Enters 'Not Guilty' Plea
Reuters Names and Shames America's Political Elite Over Their Family Ties to Slavery
Carlson Identifies the One Person Most Suited to Replace Joe Biden
Here's How Top GOP Presidential Candidates Commemorated Dobbs
One State Is Trying to Overhaul Sex-Ed Courses to Include Lessons on Sexual...
The Leaked Trump Audio Is Bad
Dem Governor Signs Law Protecting Children’s Access to Irreversible Transgender Surgeries,...
Former Federal Prosecutor: Here's What Hunter Easily Could -- and Should -- Have...
It Looks Like Anheuser-Busch Has Let Those Embattled Bud Light Executives Go
Tipsheet

Community Notes Comes for NBC News Over Its Defense of NYC Pride Chant

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 28, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

NBC News published a story about the recent pride march in New York City that featured people chanting "We're coming for your children" and tried their best to say that the chant was actually taken out of context and they were doing it ironically.

"We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children," could be heard multiple times.

Despite video evidence of the moment at the march, NBC News says "it’s not clear whose, or whether the speaker was a member of the LGBTQ community":

To conservative pundits, activists and lawmakers, the video confirmed the allegations they’ve levied in recent years that the LGBTQ community is 'grooming' children. But to Brian Griffin, the original organizer of the NYC Drag March, if that’s the worst they heard, it’s only because he wasn’t there this year.

Griffin said he chanted obscene things in the past, like 'Kill, kill, kill, we’re coming to kill the mayor,' and joked about pubic hair and sex toys during marches. People at the Drag March regularly sing 'God is a lesbian.'

'It’s all just words,' Griffin said. 'It’s all presented to fulfill their worst stereotypes of us.'

NBC News further downplayed the chant because, well, it has been said at marches for years:

Recommended

Libs of TikTok Responds to Liberal Activist Smearing Her for Exposing Pride Parade Julio Rosas

The 'coming for your children' chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it’s one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people. And in this case, they said, right-wing activists are jumping on a single video to weaponize an out-of-context remark to further stigmatize the queer community.

NBC News' article was hit was a Community Note on Twitter, which stated, "'Coming for your children' is not a historical part of Pride. The chant appears to originate from the San Francisco Gay Men's choir singing a song with this title 2 years ago, in 2021. This article is thus a misrepresentation of Pride's history."

Tags: MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs of TikTok Responds to Liberal Activist Smearing Her for Exposing Pride Parade Julio Rosas
The Leaked Trump Audio Is Bad Guy Benson
Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday Spencer Brown
Carlson Identifies the One Person Most Suited to Replace Joe Biden Leah Barkoukis
The Case Against Merrick Garland Is Very Simple Larry O'Connor
Has Attorney General Merrick Garland Entered Impeachment Waters? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Libs of TikTok Responds to Liberal Activist Smearing Her for Exposing Pride Parade Julio Rosas