Hide Your Kids: Pride Members State Their Agenda, 'We're Coming For Your Children'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 25, 2023 10:30 AM
A group of progressive New York City Pride members sparked outrage after revealing the Left’s radical agenda it has in store for children. 

The extreme activists were unafraid to hide their plan to indoctrinate minors through their LGBTQ propaganda, something Republican leaders have warned the country about. 

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” the activists chanted while stomping through the streets. 

The march included adult males dressed in minimal women’s clothing and women barring their exposed breasts, at a Manhattan park where families frequently go. 

Others can be heard yelling, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going shopping.”

Some signs read: “Groom Cissies” and “Drag isn’t for Cissies.” 

The grooming of children didn’t stop there. Several marchers handed out pamphlets that promoted another event aimed at defending “Drag Story Hour” and “LGBTQ and gender nonconforming youth.”

“A small group of right-wing extremists has targeted DSH NYC events. We encourage parents to bring their kids and defenders to come dressed in rainbow colors or other festive gear to create a welcoming, celebratory atmosphere and drown out the voices of a few detractors,” the pamphlets read

Conservatives quickly condemned the “evil” brainwashing that took place during the Progressive march. 

"This movement grooms minors to have mastectomies and castration and fuels a multi-billion dollar medical child abuse industry," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted. "Pass the Protect Children’s Innocence Act. Let kids be kids."

"This is what EVIL looks like…." Graham Allen tweeted.

“Remember that thing they said they totally are not doing?” Former Trump-attorney Jenna Ellis pointed out. 




