Latest Sponsorship Shows Bud Light Has Learned Nothing From Boycott

Bud Light is once again angering the right after footage shared on social media shows the brand sponsoring a Toronto pride event that included controversial entertainment and a parade with naked adults, despite children being present.

During a Friday night event, one performer strutted around stage essentially topless dancing provocatively, The Post Millennial reports, noting that while there was a 19+ age requirement to enter, the stage was visible in the surrounding area.

Bud Light gonna Bud Light. https://t.co/PCKXMWBATE — Beth Baisch 📸 (@BethBaisch) June 24, 2023

JUST IN: Bud Light appears to be going all in with the LGBT audience as they made a guest appearance at the Toronto Pride Parade.



Are they trying to set a record for the quickest destruction of a company in history?



Bud Light was a sponsor of the Toronto event where adults were… pic.twitter.com/25f7jtmyQA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 25, 2023

Bud Light was a sponsor of a Toronto pride event where completely naked people marched around in front of children. pic.twitter.com/U6LWcMSYMP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2023

They are not even trying to hide their ultimate goal anymore…communism.



Trans activists brandish a communist trans flag at Toronto Pride which was sponsored by Bud Light.



Source: @TPostMillennial

🎥 video by @bettbaisch



pic.twitter.com/P3q8qKI0ye — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 24, 2023

The move comes despite a massive boycott against the brand following its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April. Sales volumes for the week that ended June 10 showed a 30.3 percent decline from the same point last year, the biggest weekly drop since the boycott began. The brand was also dethroned as America’s top selling beer for the month of May.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth has acknowledged 'hearing' its customers, but never issued an apology.

"To all our valued consumers, we hear you," he said recently. "Our summer advertising launches next week, and you can look forward to Bud Light reinforcing what you've always loved about our brand — that it's easy to drink and easy to enjoy.

"As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer and earning our place in moments that matter to you."