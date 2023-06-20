If You Did What Hunter Did, You Would See the Inside of a...
'Total Inversion of Virtue': Tucker Reacts to Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Deal

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 20, 2023 4:30 PM
Tucker Carlson released a video earlier than usual to give his take on the news that Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has taken a plea deal with federal prosecutors that will keep him from serving time in prison to instead take part in a diversion program and probation for offenses relating to taxes and a gun charge.

As part of the deal, Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of failure to pay in 2017 and 2018, which have a combined tax liability of roughly $1.2 million. Biden will go through the diversion program for illegally possessing a firearm while actively using drugs.

Carlson noted Biden has not even been charged for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

"Hunter Biden was a foreign agent. He never registered as one. But for years, that's exactly what he was. He sold access to his father and other lawmakers to the Chinese and the Ukrainians and countries throughout the world. There's no debate about that. The FBI has known about it for years. For years, they had possession of Hunter Biden's laptop. But they didn't charge him for it today. They never will," Carlson said.

Carlson went on to point out Biden continues to live a life of luxury despite not having a real job and having enormous expenses. Which is why it is all the more weird that his "art" sells way above market value.

"The question is what can we learn from Hunter Biden's plea deal? First off, the obvious, for the children of the people in charge, there are no penalties, there are only upsides...The rules definitely apply to you...But there is also a deeper lesson here, a more disturbing one...is the total inversion of virtue. What was once considered admirable is derided as stupid, if not racist," Carlson continued. "In their place, all that what we once considered contemptible and repulsive, we're told to worship that now." 

Watch Tucker Carlson's full monologue:

