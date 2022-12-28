Move Over AOC: Taylor Lorenz Also Making Bizarre Claims About Her Critics, Specifically Libs of TikTok

It was almost a year ago exactly that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused her critics of just wanting to date her. Now, the equally eyeroll-inducing Taylor Lorenz at The Washington Post has made similarly bizarre claims. In tweets highlighted by our friends at Twitchy, Lorenz claimed that the creator of the Libs of TikTok account was trying to be like her.

I don’t mind it at all, it’s not rude or anything, but she got it from a tweet from a guy I slept with, which is so weird! She’s constantly talking about dating me and now calling me a romantic pet name? Bizarre — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2022

yeah she's wearing similar earrings to the ones I wear on air a lot. Very weird!! — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2022

Can’t even begin to unpack what’s going on in her head tbh — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2022

The creator behind the account appeared on the Fox Nation show of "Tucker Carlson Today," where she mentioned being doxxed by Lorenz earlier this year. As Matt highlighted earlier on Wednesday, Libs of TikTok had received an offer from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) office to stay at the governor's mansion if she needed to.

In all seriousness, though, doxxing can lead to serious safety concerns, something Lorenz and her supporters continue to dismiss and even laugh off. The hypocrisy is astounding, as Lorenz continues to turn herself into a martyr and play the victim for threats and harassment she claims to have received.

Spending another Christmas alone before getting hit with a tidal wave of threats, hate mail, and stalkers has been a great start to my week off 10 out of 10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 28, 2022

This how @TaylorLorenz responds to her followers and supporters. Let them eat their own. pic.twitter.com/HV3ignLPOr — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) December 28, 2022

Brad Slager, in his part two of the years' end round-up of "Riffed from the Headlines" earlier on Wednesday devoted multiple mentions to Lorenz:

Taylorenz doxxed the Libs Of TikTok, requiring corrections by her paper. Lorenz reported on YouTube accounts profiting from the Depp/Heard trial, requiring corrections by her paper. Lorenz blamed Libs of Tik Tok for a Boston hospital being evacuated which never occurred, requiring corrections by her paper. Lorenz was assigned a specific editor to double-check her work.

Speaking of hypocrisy, among those chiming in to condemn the Libs of TikTok creator include Alejandra Caraballo, who on Tuesday tweeted out a hysterical thread.

This is 1970's Anita Bryant level bigotry and it's getting promoted by Tucker "Dan White Society" Carlson. These bigots feel so emboldened to spew their hatred openly and incite violence against the LGBTQ community. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

This woman is a child. She laughs her way through her explanation of her public bullying campaign of Taylor Lorenz. Then, Tucker tips his hand and talks about "controlling the language to control the conversation." pic.twitter.com/VgCPYEOSik — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 27, 2022

While Dana Loesch was quote tweeting state Sen. Scott Weiner (D-CA) in calling out the hysterical critics for inciting so much hate and abuse against the Libs of TikTok account, Caraballo's own tweets certainly apply here as well.

The audacity of these privileged misogynists to claim victimhood while encouraging the targeting of a woman who ONLY REPOSTS OTHER PEOPLE’S VIDEOS is stunning. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 27, 2022

Caraballo is a particularly egregious example of hypocrisy. While the activist claims just about anything and everything is an example of "incit[ing] violence," Caraballo couldn't stand for being confronted earlier this month by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) over tweets that directly incited violence against conservative Supreme Court justices for daring to overturn Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, and denied that such tweets did amount to incitement.

"Libs of TikTok" has been trending in reaction to the interview that the account's creator gave with Carlson.



