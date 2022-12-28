Greg Abbott Has Shipped Nearly 16,000 Illegal Migrants to Sanctuary Cities In 2022
Move Over AOC: Taylor Lorenz Also Making Bizarre Claims About Her Critics, Specifically...
Majority of Americans See U.S. Influence on the Decline Since Biden Took Office
Shocking Footage Shows Biden DHS Released Over 150K Illegals Into U.S. Without Court...
Rep.-Elect George Santos Is Now Under Investigation
Liberals Defend Fellow Democrats Who Have Lied While Calling Out George Santos
NYT Decided to Waste Time on a Gender Neutral Couple Still Wearing Masks
CDC Issues New Requirements for Travelers From China
'Extreme Volatility': GasBuddy Warns Fuel Prices Will Spike Again in 2023
DeSantis' Office Announces Investigation of Drag Show Event 'Marketed to Children'
Some More of the More Riffable Headlines From the Past Year – Part...
There's Something Different About the Media's Reaction to Biden's Ill-Timed Vacation
The Trial for Paul Pelosi's Attacker Could Devolve Into a Circus
China Just Launched Its Largest Ever Simulation Attack on Taiwan
Vox Releases Ridiculous Video on Something Nobody Is Doing: Renaming the Poinsettia Plant
Tipsheet

Move Over AOC: Taylor Lorenz Also Making Bizarre Claims About Her Critics, Specifically Libs of TikTok

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 28, 2022 7:15 PM
AP Photo

It was almost a year ago exactly that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused her critics of just wanting to date her. Now, the equally eyeroll-inducing Taylor Lorenz at The Washington Post has made similarly bizarre claims. In tweets highlighted by our friends at Twitchy, Lorenz claimed that the creator of the Libs of TikTok account was trying to be like her. 

The creator behind the account appeared on the Fox Nation show of "Tucker Carlson Today," where she mentioned being doxxed by Lorenz earlier this year. As Matt highlighted earlier on Wednesday, Libs of TikTok had received an offer from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) office to stay at the governor's mansion if she needed to. 

In all seriousness, though, doxxing can lead to serious safety concerns, something Lorenz and her supporters continue to dismiss and even laugh off. The hypocrisy is astounding, as Lorenz continues to turn herself into a martyr and play the victim for threats and harassment she claims to have received. 

Brad Slager, in his part two of the years' end round-up of "Riffed from the Headlines" earlier on Wednesday devoted multiple mentions to Lorenz:

  • Taylorenz doxxed the Libs Of TikTok, requiring corrections by her paper. Lorenz reported on YouTube accounts profiting from the Depp/Heard trial, requiring corrections by her paper. Lorenz blamed Libs of Tik Tok for a Boston hospital being evacuated which never occurred, requiring corrections by her paper. Lorenz was assigned a specific editor to double-check her work.

Speaking of hypocrisy, among those chiming in to condemn the Libs of TikTok creator include Alejandra Caraballo, who on Tuesday tweeted out a hysterical thread. 

While Dana Loesch was quote tweeting state Sen. Scott Weiner (D-CA) in calling out the hysterical critics for inciting so much hate and abuse against the Libs of TikTok account, Caraballo's own tweets certainly apply here as well. 

Caraballo is a particularly egregious example of hypocrisy. While the activist claims just about anything and everything is an example of "incit[ing] violence," Caraballo couldn't stand for being confronted earlier this month by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) over tweets that directly incited violence against conservative Supreme Court justices for daring to overturn Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, and denied that such tweets did amount to incitement.

"Libs of TikTok" has been trending in reaction to the interview that the account's creator gave with Carlson. 


Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Michelle O’s Moment of Unscripted Honesty – Oops! Will Alexander
Elon Musk Hammers Another Fauci Conflict of Interest Katie Pavlich
NGO Bursts MSM's Narrative About Buses Dropping Migrants Off at Kamala Harris' Home Julio Rosas
There's Something Different About the Media's Reaction to Biden's Ill-Timed Vacation Julio Rosas
NYT Decided to Waste Time on a Gender Neutral Couple Still Wearing Masks Matt Vespa
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Michelle O’s Moment of Unscripted Honesty – Oops! Will Alexander