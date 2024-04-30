There's Nothing Like John Fetterman Sitting on a Bench Brushing Off Pro-Hamas Protesters
Why Speaker Mike Johnson Is Here to Stay
Is This the Cringiest Kamala Harris Interview?
OnlyFans Star Claims Biden Administration Paid Her to Spread Propaganda
What Triggered Nancy Pelosi's Meltdown on MSNBC Yesterday
The Left Wants to Play Stupid Games
Behind The Scenes: FBI Surveillance And The Truth About Protest Monitoring
Four Radical Reforms to Shrink the Federal Budget
Columbia Issues Warning to Students and Staff After Pro-Hamas Agitators Occupy Building
RFK Jr. Qualifies for Ballot in Another State
Here's How Members of Congress Are Responding to Reports ICC May Issue Arrest...
U.S., Mexico, Vow to Crack Down on Illegal Border Crossings
Surprise, Surprise: Pro-Hamas Agitators on Campus Have a New 'Demand'
Oversight Chair James Comer Is Right to Challenge Biden’s Bureaucratic Hiring Spree
Tipsheet

Trump Held in Contempt for Violating Gag Order. Here's the Penalty.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 30, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool

Former President Donald Trump was held in contempt of court on Tuesday for violating a gag order nine times.

Judge Juan Merchan fined Trump $9,000 for repeatedly violating the order when he made public statements about witnesses and jurors, among others connected to the case, on Truth Social and his campaign website. The ruling came after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had accused the former president of violating the order multiple times.

Advertisement

Merchan claimed he understood the significance of Trump's First Amendment rights but warned the presumptive GOP presidential nominee that future violations could bring jail time. 

“It is critically important that defendant’s legitimate free speech rights not be curtailed, that he be able to fully campaign for the office which he seeks and that he be able to respond and defend himself against political attacks,” Merchan wrote. “Defendant is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment."

The judge also ordered Trump to take the posts in question off social media and his campaign website.  

Recommended

Surprise, Surprise: Pro-Hamas Agitators on Campus Have a New 'Demand' Guy Benson
Advertisement

Trump spoke before reporters Tuesday morning. 



Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Surprise, Surprise: Pro-Hamas Agitators on Campus Have a New 'Demand' Guy Benson
Here's What Happened When a Mom of a 'Trans' Student Tried Scolding a Teacher for 'Misgendering' Her Kid Townhall Video
What Triggered Nancy Pelosi's Meltdown on MSNBC Yesterday Matt Vespa
The Left Wants to Play Stupid Games Derek Hunter
Conservatives Need to Man Up and Play by the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Cringiest Kamala Harris Interview? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Surprise, Surprise: Pro-Hamas Agitators on Campus Have a New 'Demand' Guy Benson
Advertisement