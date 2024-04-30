Trump Held in Contempt for Violating Gag Order. Here's the Penalty.

Former President Donald Trump was held in contempt of court on Tuesday for violating a gag order nine times.

Judge Juan Merchan fined Trump $9,000 for repeatedly violating the order when he made public statements about witnesses and jurors, among others connected to the case, on Truth Social and his campaign website. The ruling came after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had accused the former president of violating the order multiple times.

Advertisement

Merchan claimed he understood the significance of Trump's First Amendment rights but warned the presumptive GOP presidential nominee that future violations could bring jail time.

“It is critically important that defendant’s legitimate free speech rights not be curtailed, that he be able to fully campaign for the office which he seeks and that he be able to respond and defend himself against political attacks,” Merchan wrote. “Defendant is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment."

The judge also ordered Trump to take the posts in question off social media and his campaign website.

Breaking! Donald Trump has been found in contempt of court for violating his gag order.



CNN, of course, was very excited about this blatant election interference. pic.twitter.com/7DHPAzE15r — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 30, 2024

Judge Merchan is threatening to put my father in jail if he keeps telling the truth about this crooked trial. He doesn't want my father to be able to defend himself publicly against the lies coming from Alvin Bragg and the Democrats.



It's election interference to help Joe Biden. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 30, 2024

Trump spoke before reporters Tuesday morning.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "This is a hoax... but I think the public has figured it out because the poll numbers are the highest they've ever been." pic.twitter.com/wXqTZBRB7W — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 30, 2024







