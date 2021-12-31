AOC Has a Very Bizarre Response to Critics of Her Florida Trip

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to critics of her trip to Florida by claiming they’re motivated by “sexual frustrations.”

Commenting on a photo of AOC in Miami with her boyfriend, former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes said, “If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL.” He also took a shot at her partner’s shoes.

That's when the progressive lawmaker made the bizarre claim about Republican criticism.

"If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet," she tweeted in response to Cortes.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” she continued. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general.



These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

The congresswoman also responded on Friday to a post from Team DeSantis sharing National Review's story about her Miami outing.

"Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :)

"I’d also be happy to share some notes from @GovKathyHochul’s work in NY since he seems to be in need of tips!" she added.

I’d also be happy to share some notes from @GovKathyHochul’s work in NY since he seems to be in need of tips! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

As Julio reported earlier, DeSantis has not been missing for two weeks, he's been working and accompanying his wife to her cancer treatments.