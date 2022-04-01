Washington Post

WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Says She Has 'Severe PTSD' Because of Online Harassment

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Apr 01, 2022 7:00 PM
Source: Screenshot/MSNBC

Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz explained in an MSNBC interview published Friday that she has suffered "severe PTSD" from social media posts targeting her.

Discussing online harassment against women, MSNBC reporter Morgan Radford, who was conducting the interview, noted instances in which she received harassing tweets.

"This is after I did a report on the increase in the number of white supremacists running for office," Radford said "'Condescending journalist, C-word, deserves a rope.' Obviously, I am a person of color. Obviously, there's a reference to a noose. Are you getting messages like these?"

Lorenz then read aloud a few tweets directed at both herself and her family.

"Yep. 'Hey, nice job on that story, you soulless effing [bleep],'" Lorenz told Radford. "Then also you'll see, there's these – there's many people that are tweeting, you know, here's – these are Taylor Lorenz's loved ones."

Radford replied, "They have photos. Wow, these are all photos of your family members. Children!"

Lorenz then claimed that children in her family and her parents have been threatened and explained that she has contemplated suicide as a result of the targeted harassment.

"They'll threaten children, they'll threaten my parents," Lorenz said. "I've had to remove every single social tie, I have severe PTSD from this. I've contemplated suicide, it got really bad."

"You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life and it's so isolating," she continued, sobbing.

Radford added, "and terrifying."

Lorenz said, "it's horrifying." The Washington Post journalist, unable to stop crying, apologized for her sobbing and said, "it's overwhelming, it's really hard."

