Pro-Hamas VCU Students Tried to Fight Off Virginia State Police Last Night

Pro-terrorist students at Virginia Commonwealth University tried to stage a January 6-like event Monday, seizing the Cabell Library and establishing a “liberation zone,” calling for an end to the war in Gaza. It’s one of many pro-Hamas rallies on college campuses since the antisemites at Columbia University established their terror camp, which has now threatened graduation ceremonies.

The showdown began around 8:30 P.M, Monday night. Virginia State Police showed up in riot gear and was forced to deploy pepper spray and other chemical agents to disperse the pro-Hamas army that was behind some shoddy barricades. By 10:30, the remaining pro-Hamas members had dispersed. The ones who remained were subject to arrest (via WRIC):

Police are working to break up a pro-Palestinian protest advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza in Richmond Monday night, making multiple arrests and deploying chemical agents on protesters as they tore down their encampment. The protest outside of the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) James Cabell Library began earlier in the day on Monday, April 29, following several other similar protests across the nation. Individuals gathered on VCU’s Monroe Park campus carrying signs saying “Free Palestine” and “Ceasefire Now,” among others. […] Soon after, a VCU alert was sent out calling the protest “violent” and an unlawful assembly was declared. Police then moved in on the protesters, working to break apart their line. Some of them were seen wearing gas masks.

More from CBS 6 Richmond:

10:45 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024 Most of the protesters have dispersed, and those who remain face arrest, according to police at the scene. Police have not yet announced how many people were arrested on campus Monday night. Pepper spray or some other chemical agent was deployed during the Monday evening dispersal. It was unclear how many, if any, people were seriously injured.

This isn’t a peaceful protest. It’s a mob, and it’s time to put them down.

