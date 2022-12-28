Report Details Why School Officials Deliberately Withheld Students' Merit Award Notificati...
What Gov. DeSantis Did When Libs of TikTok Creator Was Doxxed by the Liberal Media

Matt Vespa
December 28, 2022
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Left is unhinged, though that isn’t a shocking detail. And doxxing isn’t necessarily a new tactic they’ve employed to intimidate people with whom they have deep-seated political disagreements. In the early 2010s, it was primarily trolls and far-left activists engaging in this behavior, not mainstream media outlets. Alas, a lot has changed in a few short years, so when Libs of TikTok garnered a massive following by posting the insanity progressives post on public social media platforms, it was only a matter of time before someone would expose the creator behind this entertaining and compelling account. It so happened that The Washington Post sent the woman behind Libs of TikTok running for the hills out of an abundance of caution. 

The Post’s Taylor Lorenz even harassed members of her family. It failed miserably if the aim was to silence the woman behind the account. She still posts the illiberal and unspooled screeds of these people daily. She was suspended several times without cause, something that the Twitter Files exposed. Libs of TikTok is still feisty as ever, feeding off the Left’s hate, who often blame her without evidence for spreading violence against the LGBT community. 

But during that period when she was doxxed and forced from her home, someone from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office reached out, relaying a message from the Florida Republican who offered her refuge at the mansion; Libs of TikTok revealed this to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“If you need a place to go, to hide, to stay…you can come to the governor’s mansion. He [DeSantis] said we have a guest house for you, and you can come and stay as long as you need,” she said.

 This invitation was also extended to Libs of TikTok’s family members.

Luckily, no one was hurt during this chaotic period for the conservative commentator, but even more, a reason to like Gov. DeSantis.

