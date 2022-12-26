Rachel Levine Demands Tech Companies Censor Gender-Related 'Misinformation'

Democrats, including and especially the Biden administration, have made some rather concerning comments about social media, tech companies, and censorship. It appears that Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological man who serves as the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), has called for such censorship for at least several months now, as evidenced by a video that Levine gave at the end of May that surfaced on Twitter on Monday morning.

Rachel Levine calls for big tech to censor “health misinformation” impacting “gender affirming care.” Says “gender affirming care” has a positive value for youth. pic.twitter.com/XdfyZknbuZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2022

A report from Valerie Richardson at The Washington Times shared that the video presentation, at nearly 40 minutes, was before the Federation of State Medical Boards in New Orleans.

As if a government official calling for censorship under the guise of it supposedly being "health misinformation" weren't chilling enough, the nature of Dr. Levine's points are themselves very concerning.

Levine calls for medical professionals to address this so-called "health misinformation" in the beginning of the clip. Levine points out that this applies to COVID-19, but is not limited to it, going on to claim there is supposedly "substantial misinformation directly impacting health equity in our nation," which applies to so-called "sexual and gender minorities."

"There is substantial misinformation about gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse individuals," Levine goes on to emphasize before lamenting "an onslaught of anti-LGBTQI+ actions at the state levels across the United States." Such state bills, Levine claims, "are dangerous to the public health."

A particularly concerning claim that Levine makes is how "the positive value for gender-affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute," which leads to Levine making the point that "we all need to work together to get our voices out in the front line" and "in the public eye."

This so-called "gender affirming care" often involves gender mutilation and/or sterilization, and is often performed on minors who cannot legally consent.

Further, the very existence of individuals who regret having transitioned as minors, some of which who are going through the detransition process, at the very least calls into question Levine's claim above that such "positive value" is "not in scientific or medical dispute."

"The positive value of gender affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute"



Amazing to see this straight up lie. Leading academics on puberty blockers have said there is "Woefully little safety data...for the...vulnerable younger population" pic.twitter.com/5UJ1smswa5 — The Leopard In The Basement Is A Sensible Name (@tlitb) December 26, 2022

Children who may be experiencing gender dysphoria and think that they are transgender are being unduly influenced by adults with an agenda and/or may ultimately grow out of such feelings.

Levine acknowledges that pushing such a narrative is "effective," which leads to the encouraging of other clinicians to use their influence to call on tech company censorship.

"We need to use our clinicians' voice to collectively advocate for tech companies to create a healthier, cleaner information environment," Levine chillingly mentioned, adding that we are in "a moment when public trust in our leaders and our information is very challenged" but that it is the healthcare and medical community which maintains trust, which Levine emphasizes "we have to utilize that, and utilize it effectively."

Speaking of COVID-19, which Levine brought up in the clip as well, the Biden administration has been losing trust on that issue as well, bringing up another point in which it's Wirth challenging Levine's claims. Mia recently fact-checked the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha's remarks as "false" when it comes to how they could prevent "nearly every" COVID-19 death if only people got vaccinated.

Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some responses to the video, shared by multiple conservative accounts, which included concerns about "Big Brother," both in reference to our government calling for censorship, and that Levine is a biological man.

Levine's comments are just one example in which the Biden administration has aggressively promoted the transgender agenda, including as it applies to minors.

"Rachel Levine" has been trending on Twitter as a result of the recently unearthed video.

Prominent, conservative social media accounts had been censored and even suspended not too long ago for pointing out the truth about how Levine is a biological man. This included Rep. Jim Banks' (R-IN) official account in October of last year, as well as the Babylon Bee and many of its editors earlier this year.

It was the punishment of accounts like the Babylon Bee that got Elon Musk in acquiring Twitter in the first place.