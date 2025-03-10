Columbia University Shifts Stance After Trump Cuts $400 Million in Federal Grants

Columbia University is adjusting its stance following the Trump administration's decision to cut $400 million in federal grants to the institution. This dramatic reduction in funding arose from concerns about the university's management of federal dollars and its purported alignment with policies that do not serve national interests, prompting Columbia to rethink some of its prior positions. The university’s change in tone signifies a significant shift as it faces heightened scrutiny over how it combats antisemitism.

Columbia University President Katrina Armstrong informed students via email last week that the institution would collaborate with the Trump administration to address the issue of antisemitism. This marks a stark contrast to the elite school's recent history of protests concerning Israel and Palestine following the attack by Hamas terrorists on the Jewish State. Students on campus organized rallies and demonstrations advocating for divestment from companies they associate with Israel, while others protested against perceived bias in the university’s handling of Middle Eastern issues.

“Antisemitism, violence, discrimination, harassment, and other behaviors that violate our values or disrupt teaching, learning, or research are antithetical to our mission,” Armstrong wrote. “We must continue to work to address any instances of these unacceptable behaviors on our campus. We must work every day to do better. To that end, Columbia can and will continue to take serious action toward combatting antisemitism on our campus. This is our number one priority.”

“There is no question that the cancellation of these funds will immediately impact research and other critical functions of the University, impacting students, faculty, staff, research, and patient care,” her email continued.

Earlier this month, the federal Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism announced that it would be reviewing the institution’s federal funding after an investigation found that there may be potential civil rights violations.

Columbia’s funding was canceled because it had not responded to the Joint Task Force.

Armstrong appeared to swipe at former Columbia President Minouche Shafik, saying that the university’s disciplinary process “previously only existed on paper.”

This comes as Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said that the Education Department is cracking down on antisemitism at Ivy League schools.

“I can tell you two things that the Department of Education has already done, gone through contracts and grants that had DEI programs as part of it and stripped that out or stopped those grants. And also we’ve now launched investigations into five different universities, Harvard being one. Columbia was one, to make sure that they are getting rid of these antisemitic actions, programs, whatever it is they’re doing,” she told Fox News host Larry Kudlow.