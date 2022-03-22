Twitter Has Doubled Down on Punishing the Babylon Bee

Twitter, since we last covered their punishment of the Babylon Bee on Sunday, is doubling down on censoring conservative accounts. This includes the Babylon Bee's editor-in-chief, Kyle Mann, as CEO Seth Dillon and their news site, Not the Bee, shared.

The Babylon Bee's editor in chief has now been locked out of Twitter for hateful conduct. pic.twitter.com/toNL98w2mb — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 22, 2022

Freaking insane: Twitter just locked out The Babylon Bee's editor-in-chief for this tweet ... I guess it's okay to PUT people in concentration camps, just not to JOKE about it https://t.co/QlWSEa1BmZ — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 22, 2022

Mann had his account locked for "violating [Twitter's] rules against hateful conduct."

His tweet in question from Monday morning speculated that "Maybe they'll let us back into our @TheBabylonBee Twitter account if we throw a few thousand Uighurs in a concentration camp."

While people can see other tweets on Mann's profile, the most recent being his Monday night tweet sharing his article from The New York Post condemning Twitter's censorship, there is a special notice about the tweet in question.

This is getting really disturbing with @Twitter doubling down on their censorship of @TheBabylonBee and its leadership. Also, who is @The_Kyle_Mann’s tweet ‘hateful’ against but the Chinese Communist Party? pic.twitter.com/0UWJAFMS1X — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) March 22, 2022

The tweet that got The Babylon Bee's account affected, as Dillon shared on Sunday and I covered, was promoting an article from the satire site about Health & Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, who was born Richard Levine, being their "Man of the Year." This was in reaction to USA Today including Levine on a list of their "Women of the Year" last week.

As Dillon has tweeted and retweeted about, Twitter will allow tweets from the Kremlin, the Ayatollah, and the Taliban as it blocks accounts like The Babylon Bee, Mann, and those who dare to hold conservative views.

What Twitter permits // what it bans pic.twitter.com/hG0nsbl67Z — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 22, 2022

Taliban Spokesman Finally Banned From Twitter After Sharing Babylon Bee Headline https://t.co/Uz7JHuJEc7 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 22, 2022

The Babylon Bee can’t tweet. But the Kremlin can. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 22, 2022

Dillon also tweeted a confusing update about The Babylon Bee's locked account, revealing how people are going after their satirical posts to claim.

People continue to complain about our posts. And Twitter keeps sending us notices saying they are "not subject to removal under the Twitter Rules."



And yet our account remains locked until we delete this content. pic.twitter.com/IDkpVTHplE — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 22, 2022

Twitter is continuing to punish others, too, who point out that Levine is a biological male. Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk was suspended from Twitter on Tuesday.

The tweet in question read that "Richard Levine spent 54 years of his life as a man. He had a wife and family. He 'transitioned' to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral, and now USA Today has named 'Rachel' Levine as a 'Woman of the Year'[.] Where are the feminists??"

Charlie just told me he has no plans to delete the tweet in question. You can find him @onlocals for live chat, video streaming and more: https://t.co/cRPrjZnHPG — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 22, 2022

"Everything I said was precisely accurate," Kirk told The Post Millennial, "and yet, Twitter still suspended my account. That should terrify every American, even those who disagree with me. What they want is submission. They have become the enemy of the truth."