Twitter Has Doubled Down on Punishing the Babylon Bee

Posted: Mar 22, 2022 7:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Twitter, since we last covered their punishment of the Babylon Bee on Sunday, is doubling down on censoring conservative accounts. This includes the Babylon Bee's editor-in-chief, Kyle Mann, as CEO Seth Dillon and their news site, Not the Bee, shared.

Mann had his account locked for "violating [Twitter's] rules against hateful conduct." 

His tweet in question from Monday morning speculated that "Maybe they'll let us back into our @TheBabylonBee Twitter account if we throw a few thousand Uighurs in a concentration camp."

While people can see other tweets on Mann's profile, the most recent being his Monday night tweet sharing his article from The New York Post condemning Twitter's censorship, there is a special notice about the tweet in question. 

The tweet that got The Babylon Bee's account affected, as Dillon shared on Sunday and I covered, was promoting an article from the satire site about Health & Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, who was born Richard Levine, being their "Man of the Year." This was in reaction to USA Today including Levine on a list of their "Women of the Year" last week. 

As Dillon has tweeted and retweeted about, Twitter will allow tweets from the Kremlin, the Ayatollah, and the Taliban as it blocks accounts like The Babylon Bee, Mann, and those who dare to hold conservative views. 

Dillon also tweeted a confusing update about The Babylon Bee's locked account, revealing how people are going after their satirical posts to claim. 

Twitter is continuing to punish others, too, who point out that Levine is a biological male. Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk was suspended from Twitter on Tuesday.

The tweet in question read that "Richard Levine spent 54 years of his life as a man. He had a wife and family. He 'transitioned' to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral, and now USA Today has named 'Rachel' Levine as a 'Woman of the Year'[.] Where are the feminists??" 

"Everything I said was precisely accurate," Kirk told The Post Millennial, "and yet, Twitter still suspended my account. That should terrify every American, even those who disagree with me. What they want is submission. They have become the enemy of the truth."

