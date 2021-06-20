The Biden Administration Has a Transgender Agenda

The Biden administration is one which has had a transgender agenda from the start. Most concerning of all, though, is the ramifications decisions from the administration has on youth.

On Wednesday, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona directed the department's Office for Civil Rights to change the meaning of Title IX, so that it applies to biological boys who wish to compete with girls. Or, as the press release puts it, the "U.S. Department of Education Confirms Title IX Protects Students from Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity."

Included in the press release is a link to the "Notice of Interpretation."

I want to make this abundantly clear: All means All. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) June 16, 2021

Sec. Cardona had already indicated as much, though, during an exclusive interview with ESPN, earlier in the month.

Perhaps this is why the department has not had time to investigate more thoroughly the influence the Chinese Communist Party has on American universities.

On Thursday, as shared by HuffPost's Ryan J. Riley over Twitter, the Department of Justice filed two statements of interest to strongly call out states for passing laws that protect young women.

DOJ in Arkansas: "Rather than rely on the judgment of medical professionals and evidence-based treatment guidelines, Arkansas has inserted itself within one of the most confidential and personal of relationships: the physician-patient relationship."

DOJ in WV: "Though the law purports to bar only transgender girls… every girl in West Virginia may be subject to having her eligibility for a single-sex team challenged merely because some other student claims the girl in question is not a "real" girl."

West Virginia became one of many states this year to prohibit biological boys from competing in women's sports. In addition to passing such a law, the Arkansas legislature overruled the veto from Republican Asa Hutchinson, to enact legislation which prevents physicians from performing "gender affirming" surgical or chemical treatments on minors under the age of 18.

While meddling in states' affairs, the DOJ is the one to call out Arkansas for "dangerous governmental intrusion."

Who is the DOJ referring to when it comes to "judgment of medical professionals and evidence-based treatment guidelines" which say it's acceptable to sterilize and perform genital mutilation on minor children?

That advice very likely comes from Dr. Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health & Human Services. Levine is the first openly transgender individual nominated and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, ultimately in a 52-48 vote.

The writing was on the wall for this agenda before Biden even took office. Biden announced his nomination of Levine in January, when he was still president-elect.

During the confirmation hearing, Levine was questioned by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), also a medical doctor. A particularly memorable and disturbing exchange had to do with children going through a transition process:

As Katie reported on the exchange when it took place in February:

"Dr. Levine you have both supported allowing minors to be given hormone blockers to prevent them from going through puberty as well as surgical destruction of a minor's genitalia. Like surgical mutilation, hormonal interruption of puberty can permantely alter and prevent secondary sexual characteristics. The American College of Pediatricitons that 80 to 90 percent of pre-pubertal children with gender dysphoria will experience resolution by late adolescence if not exposed to medical intervention or social affirmation," Paul said. "Dr. Levine do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life changing decision as changing ones sex?" "Transgendered medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed and if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the assistant secretary of health I look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office and discussing the particulars of care for transgender medicine," Levine responded.

It came to no surprise then, when the HHS department quietly redefined sex last month.

As I reported at the time:

The policy literally redefines "sex" and flies in the face of biology in doing so. The policy announced that "the Office for Civil Rights will interpret and enforce Section 1557 and Title IX’s prohibitions on discrimination based on sex to include: (1) discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation; and (2) discrimination on the basis of gender identity."

The stated concern was that LGBT individuals would be afraid to seek medical care in the face of discrimination. But a conversation between Townhall and Jon Schweppe from the American Principles Project dispelled that claim, in addition to warning about religious freedom concerns from physicians:

From our conversation:

Townhall spoke to APP's Jon Schweppe, who is the the director of policy and government affairs. A main concern to do with the policy is that it could affect the conscience protections of medical providers, specifically those who don't approve of minors who want to go through the transition of changing genders. "Any doctor who conscientiously objects to gender ideology for either religious or scientific reasons — or even both in many cases — will be forced to fight in court for their right to follow their professional judgment and do best by their patients," he said. ... Schweppe shot down the main argument from the department, further confirming a fear about this administration. "There will be a concerted effort by Democrats and the media to distract from what this HHS order is really about. This isn’t about health care. It’s not about discrimination. It’s about ensuring that as many children as possible are pushed into these life-altering sex changes at early ages."

These are not merely departments of the Biden administration, though. On his first day in office, the president signed an "Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation."

The push for not only transgender rights, but such an agenda and ideology on children, came from Biden himself during his first joint address before Congress in April. Despite wide vaccination rates for members of Congress, only select members were permitted to attend, with members appearing double masked and practicing social distancing.

As the president said:

I also hope Congress can get to my desk the Equality Act to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans. To all the transgender Americans watching at home – especially the young people who are so brave – I want you to know that your president has your back.

The so-called Equality Act is anything but, with all of the ways in which it could punish those who are not in lockstep with this radical agenda from the administration.

We are getting exactly what we should have expected from the Biden administration, what voters had been warned about and should have heeded. Let's hope enough of us take note before 2024 comes around.