Ex-Navy Seal Who Is De-Transitioning Warns Teens About Irreversible ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care

A former Navy SEAL who came out as transgender a decade ago and has since de-transitioned is warning young people to “slow down” when it comes to irreversible “gender-affirming” care, which includes hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.

To recap, Townhall covered how Chris Beck served for over 20 years through 13 deployments and gained experience on special operations teams including SEAL Team Six. In 2013, Beck appeared on CNN to announce that he was transitioning to live as a woman and going by the name Kristin. In an interview this month, he announced that he was de-transitioning and claimed that he was used by activists to push a radical agenda.

On Monday, Beck, 56, told the New York Post in an exclusive interview that he would have “gone about my life and never said a word” about his de-transition, but decided to speak out because “there are doctors doing surgery on 12-year-old children and that’s unacceptable.”

“Twelve-year-olds can’t get tattoos, can’t drink booze or do anything,” Beck said transgender minors. “They have not fully developed as humans and anyone who has ever had a child knows this. We can’t allow these doctors to butcher children.”

Eleven years ago, Beck was authorized to begin hormone therapy treatment by the Department of Veterans Affairs after one meeting with a doctor, according to the Post. And, Beck underwent facial surgery to appear more feminine and got a breast augmentation to treat his gender dysphoria.

“I was never transgender, male to female, or female to male, or anything,” Beck said in the interview. “For me, transgender did not exist. I had gender dysphoria and I had unnecessary surgeries.”

Last month, Townhall reported how Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old de-transitioner, announced that she would sue the medical professionals who performed her double mastectomy procedure when she was still a minor.

“My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and, most importantly, injustice,” Cole said when she announced her lawsuit. “It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will ensure no child will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators. I am suing these monsters.”

“I never wanted to go on the news,” Beck said of his de-transition. “But these doctors need to slow down. They’re doing things that they have no idea of what they’re doing right now. It’s shameful.”

“These doctors are leading you astray,” Beck continued, referring to children who believe they are transgender. “This is nothing against any kids who want to live their dream or do whatever they want. This is not about hating them or making them not want to be who they want to be. I want everyone to be who they can be to their greatest potential, but right now it’s so confusing. There’s not enough information out here from both sides. It seems very one-sided.”

In October, England’s National Health Service issued issued a warning that most children who identify as “transgender” are going through a “transient phase.” This came after the NHS decided to shutter its only dedicated gender clinic, which served children.