Iranians Are Protesting Far More Than Hijabs
Elected Officials Admonish Coal at Their Own Peril
G20/B20 Summit: Cross-National Collaboration is Key to Economic Recovery
Ron DeSantis Delivers First Principles In Action
Has Trump's Time Passed?
What Florida Got Right: The Moms Behind the Red Wave
Most Americans Get Combustion Is Harmful for the Environment, But Not for Lungs
Trump and Biden Big Losers, DeSantis Big Winner in 2022
Elon Musk Is Right. Divided Government Is Best
Democracy Dies in Climate Panic
Florida, the New Capital of Red State America
It Is 1998 All Over Again
From the Florida 'Hellscape' to Complaints Over the Lack of Censorship to Fetterman...
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement
Swalwell Says It's 'So Stupid' For Parents To Have A Say In Their...
Tipsheet

Progressive Group Forges Ahead with 'Don't Run Joe' Campaign

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 10, 2022 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Leading up to what were expected to be red wave midterm elections, calls abounded for President Joe Biden to not run in 2024. It's not hard to see why; polls showed even fellow Democrats wanted someone other than Biden on the ballot. But then Tuesday actually happened, and Biden declared during a Wednesday press briefing it had been a "good night" for Democrats. He even said "watch me" to those who doubted he could run for reelection. Yet those feelings of doubt are still coming, especially with exit polls saying that two-thirds don't want him to run again. 

On Wednesday, the group RootsAction launched their #DontRunJoe campaign. The announcement is a pinned tweet for their account.

"The threat of a neofascist GOP has become all too obvious. Bold and inspiring leadership from the Oval Office will be essential," the campaign warned. It went on to say that "President Biden has been neither bold nor inspiring" and "making him the Democratic Party's standard-bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake," with "so much at stake."

The warning to Biden not to run became even stronger:

“Moderate” policies have failed to truly address such pressing concerns as the climate emergency, voting rights, student debt, health care, corporate price-gouging, and bloated military spending in tandem with anemic diplomacy.

Biden triumphed over Donald Trump in 2020 with vital help from extraordinary grassroots efforts in swing states by progressive organizations (including RootsAction). A president is not his party’s king, and he has no automatic right to renomination. Joe Biden should not seek it. If he does, he will have a fight on his hands.

A report from Victor Nava with The New York Post has more about the campaign:

The Don’t Run Joe campaign is using digital ads with messages that include, “We cannot risk losing in 2024. We shouldn’t gamble on Joe Biden’s low approval rating,” “Now is not the time for weak measures! We need solid leadership to keep Republicans out of the White House in 2024,” and “We need strong leadership to defeat Republicans in 2024. #DontRunJoe. Give Democrats a fighting chance,” to organize resistance to another Biden presidential run.

The Don't Run campaign has a point when it comes to the poll ratings. RealClearPolitics (RCP) has Biden's approval rating at 42.2 percent, while 54.6 percent disapprove. Some individual polls even show Biden's approval in the 30s. 

Then again, despite having particularly low ratings, Biden and the Democrats still defied not only predictions of a red wave, but historic precedence for midterm elections.

RootsAction endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in 2016 and 2020, who ran as a Democrat in those presidential primaries. He may run again in 2024, despite having just turned 81 in September. A leaked memo from April hinted as much, especially if Biden doesn't run for reelection. 

POLITICO's David Siders reported back in July that RootsAction had announced this campaign would come when it did.

RootsAction was not the only one to come out against Biden so soon after Tuesday's results. "Democrats Proved They Have a Bench. Now Biden Should Step Aside in 2024," read a Thursday morning opinion piece from Michael Starr Hopkins at the Daily Beast.

Biden shared on Wednesday he does intend to run again in 2024. That a decision will likely be announced early next year. Despite there having been such insistence that he would run again, Biden himself began sowing doubt during a "60 Minutes" interview from September.

As Madeline covered on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff is encouraging Democrats to rally behind her if Biden doesn't run.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown
That Could Have Gone Better Kurt Schlichter
Kari Lake Has Some Thoughts About Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich
Tucker Thinks He Knows Why the Midterms Went So Wrong for Republicans Leah Barkoukis
What Did Trump Do With All the 'Save America' Money? Spencer Brown
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown