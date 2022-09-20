As the leader of his party, Joe Biden encapsulates dithering like no other. The indecisiveness on this question is beyond perceptible to the point where it’s a detriment to his party. Is he going to run for re-election in 2024 or not? Initial reports said he would run for another term despite holding little to none of the qualities that make up executive function. Being able to have rudimentary brain function is one of the qualifying legs in this parlay—and Joe doesn’t have it. Some within the Democratic National Committee hope he stands aside after the midterms, where Democrats are not projected to fair well at the ballot box. This torch-passing move should give the party enough cushion to find a new candidate to build around ahead of the 2024 cycle. That could be a possible scenario, as Joe told CBS’ Scott Pelley that he's now not sure he can do the job for a second term (via CBS News):

President Biden told 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley last Thursday that while he intends to run for reelection in 2024, the decision is still up in the air. "Sir, are you committed to running again, or are there certain conditions that have to be right?" Pelley asked. "Look, if I were to say to you, I'm running again, all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have-- requirements I have to change and move and do," Mr. Biden said. "In terms of election laws. and it's much too early to make that kind of decision. I'm a great respecter of fate. And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do." "You say that it's much too early to make that decision," Pelley said. "I take it the decision has not been made in your own head?" "Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again," the president said. "But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen."

Every Democrat must’ve slammed their heads against a desk. He’s a yes, then a no, and now maybe, so? Biden’s 60 Minutes interview with CBS was sloppy, which dovetailed off previous reports that Joe is angry with staffers correcting him, adding that it’s maddening that people don’t take him seriously. This is why the Biden press team works overtime to correct the record—Joe doesn’t know what he’s saying half the time. We’ve gone from I’m running for re-election to ‘hey, we’ll reevaluate if my worm-infested brain is healthy enough to mount another national campaign.’ With COVID over, an announcement he made to Pelley that drove the pro-lockdown brigade insane, Biden will have to do scores of daily events, including traversing hundreds of miles and conducting endless meet-and-greets. Instead of drooling into his cup in the basement as he did in 2020, Biden will have to hit the campaign trail hard, given that inflation and the economic recession will probably not have subsided. Joe needs seven vacation days for every workday—there’s no way he can last without collapsing from exhaustion, especially when the dog days of summer hit come 2024.

Many Democrats quietly note his age, the lack of mental acuity and mock the president incessantly over the serial gaffes that are often correlated with being elderly.

The ongoing question about Joe’s 2024 intention remains the political Chinese water torture Democrats must endure until Biden gives a final answer. Pulling fingernails might be to expedite the process—I mean that figuratively, of course.