Tipsheet

Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 09, 2022 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden celebrated the 2022 midterm elections as a "good night" for Democrats and doubled down on his agenda.

"We're just getting started," Biden said. "I'm not going to change direction."

Given full election results were not complete at the time of his remarks, Biden conceded he may have to work with a Republican House majority and urged cooperation. 

"I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues. I think the American people have made it clear they expect the Republican party to work with me as well," Biden said. "I will be talking to him [Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy]."

When asked about potential investigations from a Republican controlled House committees into his administration and shady family business dealings, Biden argued it's time to move on and unify. 

"I think the American public wants to move on and get things done for them," Biden said. "It's almost comedy. I can't control what they're going to do." 

When asked about his plans to run for re-election in 2024, Biden said he intends to be on the ballot but that final decisions about another White House bid haven't been made. 

