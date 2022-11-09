Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden celebrated the 2022 midterm elections as a "good night" for Democrats and doubled down on his agenda.

"We're just getting started," Biden said. "I'm not going to change direction."

Given full election results were not complete at the time of his remarks, Biden conceded he may have to work with a Republican House majority and urged cooperation.

"I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues. I think the American people have made it clear they expect the Republican party to work with me as well," Biden said. "I will be talking to him [Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy]."

REPORTER: "What, in the next two years, do you intend to do differently...?"



BIDEN: "Nothing...Do you know anybody who wants us to walk away from building those roads, bridges, internet...?" pic.twitter.com/KL4bN5t0Ic — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

BIDEN: "I'm not going to support any Republican proposal that's going to make inflation worse..." pic.twitter.com/LWZ8vhwiI3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

When asked about potential investigations from a Republican controlled House committees into his administration and shady family business dealings, Biden argued it's time to move on and unify.

"I think the American public wants to move on and get things done for them," Biden said. "It's almost comedy. I can't control what they're going to do."

REPORTER: "What is your message to Republicans that want to investigate your family, and particularly your son Hunter’s business dealings?"



Biden says "good luck" and calls rumors of impeachment "comedy." pic.twitter.com/liZqOdRrU2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

When asked about his plans to run for re-election in 2024, Biden said he intends to be on the ballot but that final decisions about another White House bid haven't been made.