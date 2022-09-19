Is Gavin Newsom Salivating After Biden's Latest 2024 Statement?

During an interview with 60 Minutes over the weekend, President Joe Biden was asked about whether he will run for re-election in 2024 and opened the door to ceding the floor to a different candidate.

BREAKING: In ‘60 Minutes’ interview, President Biden does NOT commit to running in 2024.



“My intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”pic.twitter.com/yVReAKnMkR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 19, 2022

In July when Biden was overseas, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the White House and had a meeting with Chief-of-Staff Ron Klain. He didn't go into the building through a discreet side door, but instead walked through the front door of the West Wing in order for the press corps to clearly see him visiting.

This week Newsom is attempting to get attention from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a formidable 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN https://t.co/vTJHQxfArW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2022