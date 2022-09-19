Joe Biden

Is Gavin Newsom Salivating After Biden's Latest 2024 Statement?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 11:45 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

During an interview with 60 Minutes over the weekend, President Joe Biden was asked about whether he will run for re-election in 2024 and opened the door to ceding the floor to a different candidate. 

In July when Biden was overseas, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the White House and had a meeting with Chief-of-Staff Ron Klain. He didn't go into the building through a discreet side door, but instead walked through the front door of the West Wing in order for the press corps to clearly see him visiting. 

This week Newsom is attempting to get attention from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a formidable 2024 Republican presidential candidate.  

