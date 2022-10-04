Biden and Harris Continue to Double Down on Fear-Mongering Over Abortion

On Tuesday, five weeks before the fast-approaching November midterms, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held their second meeting on the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. It also coincided with 100 days since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and left the abortion decision back in the hands of the people through their elected representatives.

The vice president spoke first, during which she repeated a claim she's made many times before, and a chilling one at that, which undermines how this administration has sought to not only actively put forth a pro-abortion agenda, but erode the conscience protections of pro-life Americans in the process.

"One does not have to abandon their faith or beliefs to agree that the government should not be making these decisions for the women of America," Harris claimed, speaking about abortion. She also repeated the line she uses to denigrate her political opponents, by referring to those who fight for pro-life laws as "extremist so-called leaders."

The fear-mongering was out in full display, which led to Harris claiming "it is important for everyone to know what is at stake," which included the "need to pass such a national law."

The vice president seemed to be referring to the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA). With such a law, Democrats are looking to expand the Roe v. Wade decision, not merely codify it as they've claimed. In doing so, they're even out to invalidate pro-life laws passed at the state level.

The president made his remarks soon after. When Biden spoke about calling for such a law, which he sure enough claimed would merely "codify" Roe, he couldn't even refer to the case that overturned it correctly, instead initially referring it to "Dodd."

In further promoting the WHPA, Biden also contributed to the fear-mongering:

But right now, we have — we’re short a handful of votes. So the only way it’s going to happen is if the American people make it happen. And meanwhile, congressional Republicans are doubling down on the extreme position with the proposal for a national ban. Let me be clear what that means: It means that even if you live in a state where extremist Republican officials aren’t running the show, your right to choose will still be at risk, because Republicans in Congress want to pass a law to take away the right to choose for every woman in every state, in every county. And there’s no — and there’s no pushing back from that. It’s — it’s also pushing laws to not allow for exceptions of rape and incest and — or the life of the mother, in some cases.

When it comes to this "national ban" on abortion, which was introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) last month, the president leaves out some crucial details. Such a "national ban" takes place at 15-weeks, at which point unborn children can feel pain. The particularly gruesome abortion procedure used is also more dangerous for women. There are also exceptions, including for rape and incest that women receives counseling and treatment for, as well as life and physical health of the mother.

While some certain state laws do not have exceptions for rape and incest, all laws allow for exceptions to protect the life of the mother.

During their remarks, both the president and vice president both touted Biden's executive orders he's signed on abortion, which include allowing abortions to be performed by Veterans Affairs and allowing women to use Medicaid to obtain abortions out of state. They they didn't seem too concerned about offering assurances when it comes to worries that such orders are in violation of the Hyde Amendment, which protects American taxpayers from having to fund elective abortions.

The president then moved on to letting Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speak on abortion, who furthered the administration's plan of appealing to young women and girls when it comes to promoting abortion. "Students need access to healthcare to thrive in school and in life," which the secretary made clear "includes reproductive healthcare."

Education Secretary Cardona: Students need abortion "to thrive in school and in life." pic.twitter.com/OjwmEA0sGq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2022

The president even mocked the press at the event, as he's done in the past, in the presence of foreign leaders, no less. If he did, perhaps someone could have asked him about the Democratic Party's position on abortion that is to have abortion be legal up until birth for any reason, without limits, and paid for by taxpayers.

Biden smirks as the press is pushed out of his abortion task force meeting:



"Among the only press in the world that does this. Seriously." pic.twitter.com/j7Qb2599zC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2022

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the task force meeting during Tuesday's press briefing, and also took some questions on the issue. She not only stuck to pro-abortion Democratic talking points, she even referred to Roe as "a constitutional law," when it was actually a decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1972.

Karine Jean-Pierre says the Supreme Court took away "a constitutional law" by overturning Roe v. Wade pic.twitter.com/bUZCY36fPe — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 4, 2022

As part of Biden's doubling down on the abortion issue recently, on Sunday night he even compared himself to the devil when tweeting about the issue.