Joe Biden Made Quite the Comparison About American and Indian Press During Meeting with Prime Minister Modi

On Friday, President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down for a meeting. During the remarks, Biden made some noteworthy remarks comparing the two nations' press corps.

WATCH: President Biden, during meeting with Indian PM Modi:



“The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press…I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point.” pic.twitter.com/VppL7973ma — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

"I think what we're going to do is bring in the press. The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press. I gotta watch out though," Biden said to light laughter.

"And I, uh, I think with your permission," he continued, "you could not answer questions because they won't ask any questions on point."

In video footage uploaded to The Hill's YouTube account, one can hear the press being sent away without Biden or Modi taking any questions.

The Friday meeting comes not long after Biden met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took questions during his meeting with the president at the Oval Office. Biden, however, took none.

Before taking questions, Johnson had asked Biden if it would be okay to do so, to which he was told "good luck."

WATCH: White House staff cut off UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the middle of speaking to herd question-eager reporters out of the room. pic.twitter.com/T09JAQxiLm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2021

Before the sudden interruption…



PM JOHNSON: "Would it be OK if we had a couple of questions? Just a couple?"



PRES. BIDEN: "Good luck." pic.twitter.com/FRmdRWTJmu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 22, 2021

When it comes to the Indian press being "much better behaved," as Chuck Ross of The Washington Free Beacon pointed out, India has a much worse press freedom ranking, with the United States outperforming by nearly 100 spots.

India ranks 142nd in the world in press freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders. Russia is 150th (U.S. is 44) https://t.co/0m3C1mJcfm — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 24, 2021

In an opinion column for Business Insider from last October, Peony Hirwani warned that "India's media is losing its freedom and crackdowns on the press could get even worse." Hirawani related it to Modi's time in power, as well, in writing: