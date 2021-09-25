Joe Biden

Joe Biden Made Quite the Comparison About American and Indian Press During Meeting with Prime Minister Modi

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 3:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Friday, President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down for a meeting. During the remarks, Biden made some noteworthy remarks comparing the two nations' press corps. 

"I think what we're going to do is bring in the press. The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press. I gotta watch out though," Biden said to light laughter. 

"And I, uh, I think with your permission," he continued, "you could not answer questions because they won't ask any questions on point."

In video footage uploaded to The Hill's YouTube account, one can hear the press being sent away without Biden or Modi taking any questions. 

The Friday meeting comes not long after Biden met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took questions during his meeting with the president at the Oval Office. Biden, however, took none.

Before taking questions, Johnson had asked Biden if it would be okay to do so, to which he was told "good luck." 

When it comes to the Indian press being "much better behaved," as Chuck Ross of The Washington Free Beacon pointed out, India has a much worse press freedom ranking, with the United States outperforming by nearly 100 spots.

In an opinion column for Business Insider from last October, Peony Hirwani warned that "India's media is losing its freedom and crackdowns on the press could get even worse." Hirawani related it to Modi's time in power, as well, in writing:

In just over five years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, India's place in the Reporters Without Borders' press freedom index has, for good reason, dropped from 136th in 2015 to 142nd in 2020. The current ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party, is increasingly encroaching on the privileges of the media with laws similar to old British-Raj rules. The party has threatened to pressure journalists who don't regard the Hindu patriot government's principles. 

