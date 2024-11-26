VIP
Stop Dooming and Just Be Thankful Trump Won
Kamala Campaign Admits Their Entire Operation Was One Billion Dollar Lie

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 26, 2024 10:30 PM
The 2024 election is over, but the drama isn’t. Everyone is traveling for the holidays, but the knives will be out again soon once the factions of the Democratic Party start to debate how they can win elections again. The bubble that liberal America lived in during this cycle was astounding, and it left millions of them shattered. Yes, there is some schadenfreude here because we normies knew that Kamala was too stupid to be president. We can rehash the many disastrous exploits of the vice president on the campaign trail, or we can listen to her top aides who now say this campaign was more like a kamikaze mission. 

They knew they would get creamed by Donald Trump, and not once did the vice president lead Mr. Trump in their internal polling. They claim they could do nothing, as Kamala wouldn’t break with Biden out of loyalty. Even more damning was the campaign’s shock at the latest trove of polls showing the vice president ahead because they never got those figures from their surveys (via Huffington Post): 

Senior advisers to Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign suggested this week that there just wasn’t much else Harris could have done to beat Donald Trump. 

Harris couldn’t have distanced herself from President Joe Biden, they said, because she was loyal. She couldn’t have responded more forcefully to attacks over trans rights, because doing so would have been playing Trump’s game. 

[…] 

“We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied, and if a couple things break our way [we could win],” David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said Tuesday on the “Pod Save America” podcast in a joint interview with fellow Harris campaign alums Jen O’Malley Dillon, Quentin Fulks and Stephanie Cutter. 

Plouffe said the campaign’s internal polling never had Harris ahead of Trump. 

“We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” he said. “I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”

Kamala’s atrocious answer to View co-host Sunny Hostin’s question about what she’d do differently is seen as a moment where a softball question backfired and had devastating consequences.

UPDATE: What is this, and who allowed it to be posted?

