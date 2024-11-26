Kamala Campaign Admits Their Entire Operation Was One Billion Dollar Lie

The 2024 election is over, but the drama isn’t. Everyone is traveling for the holidays, but the knives will be out again soon once the factions of the Democratic Party start to debate how they can win elections again. The bubble that liberal America lived in during this cycle was astounding, and it left millions of them shattered. Yes, there is some schadenfreude here because we normies knew that Kamala was too stupid to be president. We can rehash the many disastrous exploits of the vice president on the campaign trail, or we can listen to her top aides who now say this campaign was more like a kamikaze mission.

Just as we called it, the polls were all fake.



Kamala’s internals apparently “never” had her leading Trump, according to senior aides. pic.twitter.com/YRMLMEIYbJ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 26, 2024

They knew they would get creamed by Donald Trump, and not once did the vice president lead Mr. Trump in their internal polling. They claim they could do nothing, as Kamala wouldn’t break with Biden out of loyalty. Even more damning was the campaign’s shock at the latest trove of polls showing the vice president ahead because they never got those figures from their surveys (via Huffington Post):

Senior advisers to Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign suggested this week that there just wasn’t much else Harris could have done to beat Donald Trump. Harris couldn’t have distanced herself from President Joe Biden, they said, because she was loyal. She couldn’t have responded more forcefully to attacks over trans rights, because doing so would have been playing Trump’s game. […] “We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied, and if a couple things break our way [we could win],” David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said Tuesday on the “Pod Save America” podcast in a joint interview with fellow Harris campaign alums Jen O’Malley Dillon, Quentin Fulks and Stephanie Cutter. Plouffe said the campaign’s internal polling never had Harris ahead of Trump. “We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” he said. “I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”

Biden dropped out and endorsed Harris on July 21 and her first interview was with Dana Bash on Aug 29. That’s not a narrative. That’s reality. Y’all have got to stop pissing on people’s legs and telling them it’s raining. https://t.co/y261FOzAGK — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 27, 2024

LIARS: Senior aids to Kamala Harris have told the Huffington Post in an interview that internal polling NEVER showed her ahead of Trump. Basically, they ran a ONE BILLLION DOLLAR campaign based on a lie. pic.twitter.com/vvnqjPOjE8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2024

Kamala’s atrocious answer to View co-host Sunny Hostin’s question about what she’d do differently is seen as a moment where a softball question backfired and had devastating consequences.

Sunny Hostin admits she tried to ask Kamala a softball question and it backfired.



The leftist media lost this election too. pic.twitter.com/MoXQznkhjs — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 13, 2024

WATCH: @KamalaHarris gets shit faced and posts a cope video after losing (she never led, not even for a day) the 2024 Presidential Election to @realDonaldTrump

pic.twitter.com/WIglIlOwVn — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) November 27, 2024