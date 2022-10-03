Joe Biden Compares Himself to the Devil in Tweet About Democrats' Plan to 'Codify Roe v. Wade'

President Joe Biden has been incessantly bringing up abortion, in hopes that the issue will save the Democrats from losing their narrow majorities in the House and Senate in the upcoming November midterm elections. On Sunday night, Biden's tactic got even more desperate, and bizarre, as he appeared to compare himself to the Devil.

My dad used to say, “Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.”



And here’s the deal: Democrats want to codify Roe. Republicans want a national ban on abortion. The choice is clear. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 3, 2022

Biden's tweet mentions how his father told him "don't compare me to the Almighty," but "to the alternative," presumably the Devil. The president then goes on to tweet a seemingly unrelated point claiming "Democrats want to codify Roe. Republicans want a national ban on abortion," and that "The choice is clear."

In addition to making quite an odd comparison, Biden isn't even being all that truthful. As Guy has highlighted, the Democrats don't merely want to "codify Roe v. Wade," but rather expand it through extremist legislation known as the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA). The bill would not only make abortion legal up until birth without limit, it would invalidate pro-life laws passed at the state level.

Further, the "national ban on abortion" that Biden is referring to is a 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions, to reflect that unborn children can feel pain at this point and that the particularly brutal method is also more dangerous for women. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced the legislation last month.

Last I checked republicans wanted a national time limit for abortion. A 15 week limit. Why do the democrats constantly lie? For real it’s all they have. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) October 3, 2022

The Sunday night tweet brought about considerable attention, and as our friends at Twitchy highlighted, some suggested the tweet was so nonsensical that it actually made it likely Biden himself wrote it.

This is the first time ever I believe you might send your own tweets. — Fuzzy Chimp ???? (@fuzzychimpcom) October 3, 2022

50 years after Roe you want to codify it? Get real! You had your shot and blew it. Because you used Roe to raise money for your party. Your party used women to enrich themselves. — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) October 3, 2022

Other users also pointed out how Democrats have a veto-proof majority in Congress before, and yet failed to pass such legislation then. This included during the first few years of the Obama administration, during when Biden even served as vice president. Along with such urgency has also brought about a more radical position from the Democratic Party, which has not only rejected the mantra of keeping abortion "safe, legal, and rare," but even opposes the Hyde Amendment, which protects taxpayers from having to fund elective abortions.

Biden, who presents himself as Catholic, has brought up faith in the context of abortion before. "I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic, my church doesn’t even make that argument now," Biden claimed just last month, as Sarah covered. The president was referring to Graham's bill. As Sarah also pointed out, Biden lied about the bill's exceptions as well, which include rape or incest that a woman receives treatment for and for when it is reported if there is a minor involved.

The Catholic Church takes an abundantly clear stance against abortion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is similarly pro-abortion, has been told by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco that she should not present herself for Holy Communion.

In response to such a tweet, RNC Director of Faith Communications Andrew Brennan told Townhall that "Democrats will lie and desperately try to distort their pro-abortion agenda to mislead voters. Folks aren't buying it. In 36 days Americans will vote to reject Democrats’ radical, out-of-touch late-term abortion extremism."

Such fear-mongering from Biden and fellow Democrats doesn't appear to be working, as polls not only show that abortion just isn't that major an issue for voters, but also that Republicans are gaining in the polls.