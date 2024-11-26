VIP
Stop Dooming and Just Be Thankful Trump Won
CNN Did a Segment on a 'Controversial' Trump Supporter. There's Only One Problem.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 26, 2024 10:05 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The gap has closed. Democrats were light years ahead of Republicans after the 2008 elections. They developed big data strategies and methods for reaching voters, leading to two back-to-back national wins. But Trump wrecked everything. Democrats also forgot how to reach voters, becoming engulfed in the snobby righteousness that oozes from wealthy, white, college-educated voters who wield too much power within the party. These people are insane, and their attitudes are partially why Donald Trump and the Republicans emerged victorious in the 2024 elections. At the very least, these are the people you want to punch in the face. 

Activist Scott Presler decided to take things up a notch to ensure a Trump win: take on the herculean task of chipping away at the Democrats’ voter registration advantage in Pennsylvania. He moved there and began a sustained campaign of voter registration drives, which whittled down the Democrats’ dominance in the voter rolls. It paid off. Not only did Trump win Pennsylvania, but he also won all-important Bucks County for the first time in 30-plus years. 

So, CNN did a segment on Presler, which he described as a hatchet job. The best part is that the network labeled him “controversial” because he registered an army of Republicans and beat the Democrats at their own game: 

The work isn’t over. Presler intends to hold onto these gains in the Keystone State and turn the state into a reliable GOP bastion a la Florida.

