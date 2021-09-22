White House Staff's Latest Move Proves They Really Don't Want Biden Answering Questions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
White House Staff's Latest Move Proves They Really Don't Want Biden Answering Questions

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Staff at the White House abruptly cut off British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon and escorted the press pool out of the room before they were able to ask questions. Members of the British pool were given three questions. The White House press pool was given none. 

The situation has prompted a formal complaint from the White House pool about access.

White House advisors and staff who worked in previous administrations are expressing shock at the situation. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Oh, So That's Why the Liberal Mob Turned on a CNN Reporter
Matt Vespa
House Dems Block Last-Ditch Attempt to Reinstate $1B Iron Dome Funding
Spencer Brown
Feds Appear to Be Completely Ignoring the Pentagon's Advice About This Potential National Security Threat
Leah Barkoukis
Mayorkas Presents Alarming Figures on the Afghan Evacuees Brought to US
Leah Barkoukis
FBI Confirms Remains Found in Wyoming are Those of Gabby Petito
Landon Mion
Woke Ice Cream? Ben and Jerry's Unveils New Flavor That Will Aid the 'Defund the Police' Movement
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular