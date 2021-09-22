White House Staff's Latest Move Proves They Really Don't Want Biden Answering Questions

Staff at the White House abruptly cut off British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon and escorted the press pool out of the room before they were able to ask questions. Members of the British pool were given three questions. The White House press pool was given none.

WATCH: White House staff cut off UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the middle of speaking to herd question-eager reporters out of the room. pic.twitter.com/T09JAQxiLm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2021

This is quite something. https://t.co/dwVSjgDfFl — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 21, 2021

IN THE PRESIDENT'S OVAL OFFICE:



Boris Johnson recognized two British reporters for questions.



Joe Biden then signaled it was time for the press to leave, without taking any questions from his own press corps. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 21, 2021

The situation has prompted a formal complaint from the White House pool about access.

The White House press pool lodged a formal complaint with @PressSec today over coverage of Biden's meeting with PM Boris Johnson.



They asked Psaki for a press conference with Biden as restitution and she replied that Biden takes questions several times a week. https://t.co/DjRKWNsgf1 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 21, 2021

Worth noting that Biden ran for office promising to restore democracy after 4 years of Trump. But today it was the British leader, NOT the American one, who spotlighted a key tenet of a flourishing democracy — respect for a free press — by taking questions from his press corps. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) September 21, 2021

White House advisors and staff who worked in previous administrations are expressing shock at the situation.

I have not seen this before. For the White House comms team to interrupt a head of stare mid sentence is unreal. https://t.co/WNQyB8RFF2 — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) September 21, 2021

It isn’t just that Biden shoos away American press after Boris Johnson took questions in the Oval Office—embarrassing enough. It’s that 3 days ago Biden’s Pentagon was caught misleading about killing ISIS leaders, and fired no one. Biden has a lot to answer for and keeps hiding. — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) September 21, 2021