As Heckler Interrupts Speech, Joe Biden Doubles Down on Demonizing Republicans for 'Destroying Democracy'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Sep 05, 2022 5:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden gave remarks from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, billed as an event "celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers." The president also got the opportunity to double down on last Thursday's speech demonizing Republicans for the supposed threat they are when it comes to "destroying democracy."

As RNC Research and our friends at Twitchy highlighted, a heckler took to interrupting Biden's speech. While the president initially said to "let him go," as everybody's entitled to be an idiot. After the man had been taken out though, Biden told the crowd "we have to be stronger and more committed to saving American democracy than the MAGA Republicans and the guy out that door are destroying democracy."

Monday's remarks come less than four days after he gave a speech demonizing the opposition for being a supposedly "extremist threat to democracy" outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. He was accompanied by Marines, which even some on CNN took issue with, though the White House clumsily defended their presence during Friday's press briefing.

Also on Friday, the president attempted to backtrack his remarks about "MAGA Republicans" and Trump supporters when he was asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy if he thought all Trump supporters were a threat to the country.

"I don't consider any Trump supporter to be a threat. I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence and refuses to acknowledge an election has been won." Biden answered Doocy. "That is a threat to democracy."

He was also there to campaign for Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic nominee running to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Republican senator. Like many other Democratic candidates have done this cycle before, Barnes was not there to campaign alongside the president, with his campaign citing other event for that day.

Biden nevertheless sung Barnes' praises, a candidate who has been particularly hellbent on defunding the police. Although Sen. Johnson is considered a vulnerable incumbent, forecasters such as Decision Desk HQ, Sabato's Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections consider the race to still slightly favor the incumbent. 

