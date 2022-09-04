It Took Less Than a Day for Joe Biden to Retract His Attacks on MAGA Republicans

Joe Biden, who everyone thought would play the role of Mr. Unity, set off a bomb Thursday and later went on vacation. That incendiary device was the fascistic speech he delivered on the grounds of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Biden decided to waste precious time not talking about inflation, drug cartels, border security, the rising fentanyl crisis, rising crime, or inflation—but MAGA Republicans and their supposed threat to the country.

The fact that this isn’t photoshopped is surreal. pic.twitter.com/ltTJKVqsPN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 2, 2022

The irony is as thick as concrete. The speech was supposed to be a smackdown of the alleged “semi-fascist” elements in America but made Biden look like Franco. The Democrats are obsessed with Nazi references when attacking politicians and viewpoints they don’t like. This speech is the closest anyone has ever come to embodying those heinous principles, Joe Biden, of all people, was the one to send it when it came to channeling their inner Hitler.

Listen to @POTUS speech again, and replace the term “MAGA Republican” with “Jew”, “Muslim”, “Black”, “Japanese”, or any other ethic, racial or religious group, and you’ll truly appreciate the tenor and terror of what you just heard. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 2, 2022

The remarks were a trainwreck. He smeared tens of millions of Americans who voted for Donald Trump as enemies of the republic and then called for unity. Questioning election results, protected by the First Amendment, is now a domestic terrorist activity. Does Joe know his press secretary is an election denier?

Biden says his own Press Secretary is a threat to democracy pic.twitter.com/DhMVmihaU6 — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) September 2, 2022

It was a total mess, reinforcing the narrative that Joe Biden doesn’t know how to be president. To our horror, and again with some irony, he seems functional enough to realize his office’s capabilities. He unleashed the Department of Justice on Donald Trump, raiding his Mar-a-Lago home in an illegal ransacking regarding classified documents that the former president had already declassified but kept copies at his home.

Biden now used his primetime address to declare war on the opposing party. MAGA Republicans are neither a national security threat nor a priority. They just don’t like your agenda, Joe. He’s a sad, bitter old man who resents not getting the credit for an economy the president believes to be booming. We’re in a recession, and the unemployment rate ticked a bit in the last jobs report. There are other things too—but the speech is a painfully transparent play on the coastal elites and the urban-dwellers and their prejudices and biases against those who aren’t like them, namely 75 percent of the country without a higher education degree. The media and the institutional elites have been waiting for Biden to take a sledgehammer to the GOP. He did so—and now he’s backtracking.

Doocy: "Do you think all Trump supporters to be a threat to the country?"



Biden: "I don't consider any Trump supporter to be a threat. I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence and refuses to acknowledge an election has been won... That is a threat to democracy." pic.twitter.com/kj8uDKFw9q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 2, 2022

These people can’t adapt or escape their intolerance—their unendurable moral superiority complex won’t allow it. Hillary Clinton undoubtedly shored up the GOP with her “deplorables” remarks. The fact that Joe Biden said that Trump supporters aren’t threatening the government less than 24 hours later might indicate that the speech didn’t have its planned effect. Or that we genuinely have a rudderless administration guided not by polling or even policy but by a temperamental cyclone of emotions indicative of the political left as a whole.