This Democratic Lawmaker Just Exploited Suicidal Veterans to Promote a Large-Capacity Magazine Ban

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  December 24, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It is typical for the anti-gunner left to use victims of gun violence — particularly kids who lose their lives in school shootings — to push for more restrictions on firearms. However, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) decided to think outside of the box and used a different group of people as pawns: Veterans.

In a post on X, Hirono pointed out that “Around 4,600 veterans die by firearm suicide every year” and announced her plan to “introduce the Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device Act” in the next Congress.

While the current iteration of the Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device Act has not been published, it is likely that it will be an iteration of a previous measure introduced by Sen. Bob Menendez back in 2015.

This bill aimed to regulate these products by prohibiting the importation, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of these devices, which are typically classified as magazines that can hold more than ten rounds of ammunition.

Several states have such measures in place, such as California, Oregon, Hawaii, Illinois, and others. 

The senator is correct about the problem of suicides among veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs recently released its annual “National Veteran Suicide Prevention” report which showed that in 2022, 6,407 veterans took their own lives. This represents an average of 17.6 per day. 

The report noted that "The unadjusted rate of suicide for Veterans was 34.7 per 100,000... 13.5 per 100,000 for female Veterans and 37.3 per 100,000 for male Veterans."

The report explained that “suicide was the 12th-leading cause of death for Veterans overall and the 2nd-leading cause of death for Veterans under age 45 years old” in 2022. About 73.5 percent of veteran suicides involved the use of firearms, compared to 52.2 percent among non-veterans.

The main issue at play is mental health, not necessarily the possession of firearms. The report noted that “Veterans with positive screens for military sexual trauma showed significantly elevated rates—75.47 per 100,000 males and 24.95 per 100,000 females.”

Moreover, “Veterans flagged for disruptive behaviors had suicide rates of 166.1 per 100,000, emphasizing the importance of tailored mental health care.” The VA also identified behavioral health as a pivotal factor, observing that “Among Veterans in VHA care with documented contact with the Veterans Crisis Line, the suicide rate in the 30 subsequent days was 734.0 per 100,000 and the rate through 12 months was 303.3 per 100,000”

So what would a ban on “large capacity magazines” do to curb suicides among veterans? The answer: Absolutely nothing.

As one user pointed out, an individual typically does not need more than one round to end their lives which renders Hirono’s argument irrelevant.

Pretending that veterans are taking their lives because they own magazines that can carry more than ten rounds is absurd on its face. But it is also dangerous because it distracts from the real problem: Mental health. 

The VA has struggled to provide adequate mental health care to veterans, which has greatly contributed to the problem of suicide. By focusing on issues like untreated PTSD, substance abuse, and reintegration challenges, we can make a difference and save more lives.

Unfortunately, as with most anti-gunners, Hirono’s ultimate objective is not to save lives, but to further restrict firearms, which is why she is exploiting the plight of those who served in the Armed Forces to advance this agenda.

