A Top Potential Priority for a Republican-Controlled Congress? Impeaching Joe Biden

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2022 5:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

After Democrats incessantly filed impeachment articles against then President Donald Trump and impeached him twice, impeachment has become something of a weaponized move. Make no mistake, it was started by the Democrats, who for the first time were too busy worrying about impeachment to notice COVID-19, and with the second impeachment trial not taking place until Trump had already left office. Thus, it's not all that surprising that Republicans are reportedly looking even more seriously into impeaching President Joe Biden should they take control back of the House after the November midterms.

A Tuesday report from Mike Lillis for The Hill references Republicans who are prepared to move forward, especially if they take control of the House. This includes Reps. Bob Good (VA) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), the latter who has already filed four out of eight impeachment articles against the president. 

Of the impeachment articles which have been filed, Lillis explains they "accuse Biden of committing 'high crimes' in his approach to a range of issues touching on border enforcement, the coronavirus pandemic and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan."

As he further writes:

At least eight resolutions to impeach Biden have been offered since he took office: Three related to his handling of the migrant surge at the southern border; three targeting his management of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year; one denouncing the eviction moratorium designed to help renters during the pandemic; and still another connected to the overseas business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

Those proposals will expire with the end of this Congress. But some of the sponsors are already vowing to revisit them quickly next year. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the lead sponsor of four of the impeachment resolutions, is among them. 

“She believes Joe Biden should have been impeached as soon as he was sworn in, so of course she wants it to happen as soon as possible,” Nick Dyer, a Greene spokesman, said Monday in an email.

Rep. Good is quoted as specifically mentioning Biden's immigration policy. "I have consistently said President Biden should be impeached for intentionally opening our border and making Americans less safe," he said. "Congress has a duty to hold the President accountable for this and any other failures of his Constitutional responsibilities, so a new Republican majority must be prepared to aggressively conduct oversight on day one."

The president isn't the only one in this administration whom articles of impeachment have been filed against. Rep. Greene filed such articles against Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month following the FBI raid against Mar-a-Lago. Other cabinet members where impeachment has been considered by Republican members include Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made headlines for her shockingly casual and dismissive comments during Monday's press conference for how the administration has handled the crisis at the border they've created.

Biden has received particularly low marks on the issues mentioned. This includes his handling of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which, a year later, the Pentagon is trying to claim was successful. RealClearPolitics also has him with just a 34.3 percent approval rating on immigration, while 57.3 percent disapprove. 

