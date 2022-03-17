Chip Roy Forges Ahead with Impeachment of Biden's DHS Secretary

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) made a formal request on Wednesday for his fellow House Republicans to join him in an immediate effort to bring impeachment proceedings against President Biden's Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for his dereliction of duty in overseeing border security and action "to purposefully endanger American citizens while willfully ignoring one's oath to enforce our laws."

Rep. Roy's letter doesn't hold back:

The U.S. Senate confirmed Secretary Mayorkas just over one year ago & he subsequently took an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic" and to "well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office." Yet, following the orders of President Biden or acting on his own – he has embarked on the purposeful abandonment of the laws of the United States and the successful policies of the previous administration to secure our borders and protect our people. His actions have resulted in the death and endangerment of Americans, damage to property and communities across the border, loss of operational control of our border to dangerous cartels imprisoning thousands of migrants sold into human trafficking, and the fueling of deadly drug poisonings of thousands of Americans. It is most certainly a "high crime or misdemeanor" for a public officer to purposefully endanger Americans while willfully ignoring one's oath to enforce our laws. Impeaching Secretary Mayorkas is our duty. We should call for it now – despite Democrat control of the House – and make the case for immediate border security better than any speeches we can give or bills we can introduce.

Rep. Roy's letter was accompanied by a memo that lays out the case for impeaching Biden's DHS secretary, and hoo-boy, Roy has the receipts to show how disastrous Mayorkas' tenure has been.

"In the simplest of terms, Mayorkas has failed to do his job to secure the border of the United States, and his failure has caused severe harm to thousands of Americans and migrants," Roy explains. "Secretary Mayorkas's actions exhibit impeachable conduct as the founders understood it."

Roy's memo (emphasis original) points out that immigration laws, "established by Congress and ordered by the courts, are being ignored to achieve a specific outcome not supported by the law: establishing a wide-open border to issue legal status to as many illegal migrants as possible."

Specifically, as Roy highlights, Mayorkas "has refused to spend congressionally appropriated dollars, has disobeyed our immigration and border security laws, failed to prosecute cases as the law requires, violated court orders to carry out his duty to secure our borders, and has actively mislead the American people and Congress in working to disclose the extent of the border crisis."

When Townhall's own Julio Rosas asked Mayorkas at a press conference last year along the U.S.-Mexico border whether the current state of the border and immigration was "a crisis," Mayorkas refused to acknowledge that reality.

Roy also points out that Mayorkas has "terminated construction of the border wall," "caused CBP to become dangerously overwhelmed," "released migrants...into the interior of the United States," "refused, purposefully, to enforce interior immigration laws and removal requirements," and "lied to the American people and to Congress in saying the southern border was 'closed.'"

When it comes to the harms caused by Mayorkas' tenure, Roy came up with "at least five ways" that include empowering criminal drug cartels, impairing Americans' health with communicable diseases and deadly drugs, damaging the U.S. economy and wasting taxpayer dollars, allowing illegal migrants to destroy Americans' private property, and placing Americans at imminent risk of physical harm.

The memo continues to outline how Mayorkas' "refusal to faithfully execute the laws has drawn hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to the border each month – creating a completely avoidable border crisis," one that Mayorkas' DHS "continues to exacerbate."

Townhall has also covered Mayorkas' actions to undermine U.S. immigration law by pushing so-called "reforms" that serve to hamstring federal agents from enforcing America's laws and protecting the country from the many harms outlined by Roy that are caused by the open border and illegal immigrants who pour across it.

While the entirety of Rep. Roy's blistering memo is worth your time to read as it's rife with hard numbers that prove how significantly the Biden administration — and specifically Secretary Mayorkas — have failed to secure the border, the conclusion based on these numbers is simple: "For these reasons, and for the undeniable and avoidable damages imposed to Texans and Americans as a whole, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors in his role as the Secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security."