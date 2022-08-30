Karine Jean-Pierre

KJP Confronted Over Hypocrisy of Denying Tennis Star Entry While Illegal Immigrants Pour Through Border

 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 30, 2022 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Fox News’s Peter Doocy confronted White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the administration’s hypocritical travel restrictions.

On the one hand, he pointed out, unvaccinated travelers like tennis star Novak Djokovic are not allowed to come to the United States by plane, but at the same time thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants are pouring across the southern border.

Jean-Pierre tried to claim they are two different things. 

"But so how is it two different things? Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane. You say that's not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay? Why?" Doocy wondered.

"But that's not how it works," Jean-Pierre claimed.

"That's what's happening," Doocy insisted. "I know that's not what you guys want to happen. But that is what is happening." 

"But that's not, it's not like somebody walks over and…" Jean-Pierre continued.

"That’s exactly what’s happening," Doocy said.

His colleague Bill Melugin documents illegal immigrants doing just that every single day.

Djokovic announced ahead of the U.S. Open that he is not permitted to travel to the U.S. due to his vaccine status. 

The U.S. Tennis Association does not have a mandate in place but said it would defer to the federal government's policy requiring non-U.S. citizens entering the country be vaccinated against COVID-19 - a move roundly criticized on social media.

 

