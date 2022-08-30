KJP Confronted Over Hypocrisy of Denying Tennis Star Entry While Illegal Immigrants Pour Through Border

Fox News’s Peter Doocy confronted White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the administration’s hypocritical travel restrictions.

On the one hand, he pointed out, unvaccinated travelers like tennis star Novak Djokovic are not allowed to come to the United States by plane, but at the same time thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants are pouring across the southern border.

Jean-Pierre tried to claim they are two different things.

"But so how is it two different things? Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane. You say that's not OK. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay? Why?" Doocy wondered.

"But that's not how it works," Jean-Pierre claimed.

"That's what's happening," Doocy insisted. "I know that's not what you guys want to happen. But that is what is happening."

"But that's not, it's not like somebody walks over and…" Jean-Pierre continued.

"That’s exactly what’s happening," Doocy said.

Doocy: "Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that's not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay?"



Jean-Pierre: "That's not how it works... It's not like someone walks over."



Doocy: "That's exactly what is happening!" pic.twitter.com/mr8XE1n1oY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2022

His colleague Bill Melugin documents illegal immigrants doing just that every single day.

Cade and point ????

This happens EVERY single day, multiple times a day in Eagle Pass alone. One tiny spot on the border. Yes, they do just walk across by the hundreds. A large majority of them in Del Rio sector are then released. It is that simple.https://t.co/EgLbmVN1el — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 29, 2022

Djokovic announced ahead of the U.S. Open that he is not permitted to travel to the U.S. due to his vaccine status.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ?? Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. ???? See you soon tennis world! ???? — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

The U.S. Tennis Association does not have a mandate in place but said it would defer to the federal government's policy requiring non-U.S. citizens entering the country be vaccinated against COVID-19 - a move roundly criticized on social media.