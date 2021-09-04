Poll: Majority Blame Biden for Death of 13 Service Members

A majority of adults, at 53 percent, say that President Joe Biden's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan is to blame for the death of 13 U.S. service members as a result of a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on August 26. This is according to a Washington Post-ABC News conducted August 29-September 1 and released on Friday.

"Thirteen members of the U.S. military and at least 170 Afghans were killed near the Kabul airport in a suicide bombing by the Islamic State. How much, if at all, do you blame this attack on Biden's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan - a great deal, a good amount, not much, or not at all?"

Not only did a majority say "More blame," a plurality, at 38 percent, said a "Great deal."

The strongest majority of all is the 60 percent who disapprove of the way Biden is handling "the situation in Afghanistan."

And, the talking point from the White House and the DNC is turned on its head by the poll results. The White House depends on the talking point that Americans support withdrawal from Afghanistan. This is true, as 77 percent support the decision--with support coming from all across the political spectrum--but it's hardly the main takeaway.

Indeed, the poll asks this question as well. "Which of these comes closest to your opinion regarding the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan? Would you say you (support the withdrawal and approve of how Biden has handled it), support the withdrawal but disapprove of how Biden has handled it or (oppose the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan)?

With a net of 77 percent, 52 percent disapprove of handling. Just 17 percent of those who answered said they oppose the withdrawal.

And, only the narrowest of pluralities--within the margin of error at plus or minus 3.5 percent--say that withdrawing the troops makes the U.S. safer from terrorism. Forty-percent say "makes no difference" while 44 percent say it makes us "less safe." Just 8 percent say "more safe."

The White House and DNC might also wish to pay attention how the president has shown to be consistently unpopular according to recent polling. A majority disapprove, at 51 percent, including the 42 percent who do so strongly. Forty-percent approve.

The poll asks respondents about other issues, with those results to be released at a later time.

One could even argue that these numbers are even worse for the White House's talking point. Biden gave the American people what they wanted in the sense that he withdrew the troops from Afghanistan, yet the American people can't support how royally he messed it up.

Perhaps most significant of all is that 36 percent of respondents identified as Independents, while 30 percent identified as Democrats, and 24 identified as Republicans.