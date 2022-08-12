Marjorie Taylor Greene Moves to Impeach AG Merrick Garland Over Trump Raid

Someone had to lead the first thrust against the Department of Justice, but it appears there were no takers except Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who showed why she was elected to her congressional seat in the first place. Greene is a fighter who will throw the grenades back whenever possible. She was sent to Washington to upset the established order, and she’s done that, even leading to Democrats stripping her of committee assignments over her views. I hope they enjoy the precedent they just set—when the Republicans retake the House, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should lose her committee assignments because we don’t like her.

Greene did what she could in the wake of the FBI ransacking of Mar-a-Lago. The residence of former President Donald Trump was swarmed by federal agents looking for any presidential documents throughout his presidency, along with alleged classified documents on-site. The search warrant is a stream of nonsense rehashing obstruction of justice allegations and violations of the Espionage Act. This raid's crème de la crème involved the suspicion that Trump has classified nuclear secrets at his residence. The history of the FBI’s near-obsessive fixation with ensnaring Donald Trump in a legal tangle is too long to recollect here. From falsifying evidence to secure FISA warrants on Trump campaign officials to surveillance operations on the former president’s 2016 campaign proper—the campaign of overreach finally boiled over with this raid. Oh, and remember that Crossfire Hurricane, the spy operation on the Trump 2016 effort, was not spying but informants infiltrating the campaign under false pretenses, gleaning information from top officials, and then relaying that intelligence to a supervisory agent.

That’s not spying at all, no sir. The FBI and their media allies told me that.

Greene filed a motion to impeach Merrick Garland, which is symbolic but could be the first glimpse of the fight to come when the Republicans regain the majority in the House (via The Hill):

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced on Friday that she had filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland as the FBI’s search of the former president’s Florida residence roils Republicans. Greene’s resolution claims that the attorney general’s “personal approval to seek a search warrant for the raid on the home of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, constitutes a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent.” […] The warrant showed that the FBI secured classified materials that were taken to Mar-a-Lago and suggests the former president is being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act. Republicans, including Greene, have repeatedly accused the Justice Department of going after Trump for political reasons. Her resolution claims that Garland’s “effort to unseal the search warrant for the home of former President Donald J. Trump constitutes an attempt to intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify a political challenger to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.”

Mike Davis, a former law clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch, went on a lengthy thread on Twitter, noting that a) the president is the ultimate authority when it comes to declassifying sensitive records, b) he can’t be charged with mishandling classified information, and c) the statutes and regulations regarding classification do not apply to the office of the president which the Supreme Court affirmed in 1987. He also called on Garland to resign after this presser this week about the raid in which Davis accused the attorney general of defending the indefensible and called for his resignation.

Before Attorney General Merrick Garland's spin:



The President of the United States has both the constitutional (and statutory) power to declassify anything he wants.



If President Trump left the White House with classified records, they are declassified by his actions.



Period. — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) August 11, 2022

All Presidents take records when they leave.



They don't pack their own boxes.



National Archives takes the position that almost everything is a "presidential record."



The federal government over-classifies almost everything. — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) August 11, 2022

We've been all over this at @Article3Project -- and defending President Trump consistently:https://t.co/18SCO6fG0C — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) August 11, 2022