Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 11:50 AM
Two GOP Lawmakers to Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Blinken

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

In the wake of the Biden administration’s reckless failure in Afghanistan, two GOP lawmakers plan to introduce articles of impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Andy Harris (R-MD) said that Blinken has failed to “faithfully uphold his oath,” Fox News first reported.

"Secretary Blinken has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of our nation’s interests, security, and values in his role in the withdrawal of American forces and diplomatic assets from Afghanistan," the articles read. “...[i]n direct conflict with the intelligence and advice provided by his own diplomats and the intelligence community, Secretary Blinken failed to advise and counsel the President accordingly and did not inform the Congress nor American citizens at home and abroad of the dangers."

President Biden said on Thursday that he takes responsibility for the horrific events happening in Afghanistan, but also proceeded to blame the former president.

Blinken is set to give remarks later on Friday afternoon.

