Two GOP Lawmakers to Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Blinken

In the wake of the Biden administration’s reckless failure in Afghanistan, two GOP lawmakers plan to introduce articles of impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Andy Harris (R-MD) said that Blinken has failed to “faithfully uphold his oath,” Fox News first reported.

From colleague Kelly Phares: Rep Norman (R-SC) and Rep Andy Harris (R-MD) introduce articles of impeachment for Secretary of State Antony Blinken citing failures in leadership over Afghanistan situation — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 27, 2021

"Secretary Blinken has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of our nation’s interests, security, and values in his role in the withdrawal of American forces and diplomatic assets from Afghanistan," the articles read. “...[i]n direct conflict with the intelligence and advice provided by his own diplomats and the intelligence community, Secretary Blinken failed to advise and counsel the President accordingly and did not inform the Congress nor American citizens at home and abroad of the dangers."

President Biden said on Thursday that he takes responsibility for the horrific events happening in Afghanistan, but also proceeded to blame the former president.

DOOCY: "Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?"



BIDEN: "You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1..." pic.twitter.com/cUb24FhJar — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

Blinken is set to give remarks later on Friday afternoon.