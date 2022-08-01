Watch: Wyoming Voters Are NOT Happy with Liz Cheney

CNN recently traveled to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to speak to voters about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and her upcoming primary race against Harriet Hageman, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump and is surging ahead of Cheney in multiple polls.

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, a tweeted clip has gone viral showcasing how most of the voters they spoke to, and all of those included in the clip below, are sorely disappointed in how Cheney has fulfilled, or more so, not fulfilled her duties, as the state's sole member of Congress.

CNN goes to Wyoming to ask voters if they're gonna vote for #LizCheney...



Hilarity ensues. ?? ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/vycOAhA1dd — Joe Dan Gorman???? #UltraMAGA 1776 (@ThatJoeDanGuy) July 30, 2022

When prompted by CNN Correspondent Randi Kaye, many voters shared that they were particularly bothered by her role on the January 6 select committee, where she serves as vice chair.

"I find her work on the January 6 committee just repulsive," one voter said.

"It's all a hoax, it's all propaganda," another voter said when he was asked what he thought about her role. He added it "has nothing to do with anything, a witch hunt."

Another voter dismissed the argument presented by Kaye that Cheney claims she is upholding the rule of law and defending the Constitution. "If that was the rule of law, why doesn't [Trump] have a defense team in that courtroom? That ain't the rule of law, that's a kangaroo court," he declared.

In the complete footage on CNN's website, they mention that they found just two Cheney supporters to talk to. Kaye shared that Wyoming GOP declined to go on camera for an interview but released a statement telling her "the Wyoming Republican Party doesn't take sides in primary elections" and that they "are neutral during this election" as well as that they "do not back or oppose candidates."

Kaye also mentioned how Cheney is depending on Democrats to switch their party affiliation to support her in the primary, but a separate analysis from CNN, by Harry Enten, has pointed out this is not likely to work.

The state party did censure Cheney in January of last year over her vote to impeach Trump and was also censured by the RNC earlier this year.

As Townhall has highlighted since last summer, Cheney has been losing in the polls, even before Trump endorsed Hageman. Further, Cheney has angered Wyomingites by demonizing the Wyoming GOP and Wyoming voters by failing to show up in the state for events there.

"I’m not going to convince the crazies and I reject the crazies," she said to The New York Times in February. "I reject the notion that somehow we don’t have to abide by the rule of law. And the people right now who are in the leadership of our state party, I’m not trying to get their support because they’ve abandoned the Constitution."

Voter dissatisfaction with Cheney's involvement with the January 6 select committee is not limited to the CNN clip. As a poll last month from the Casper-Star Tribune highlighted, 64 percent disapprove of "Liz Cheney's decision to serve on the Jan. 6 committee," and 54 percent said it made them less likely to vote for her. When asked if "Liz Cheney's opposition to Trump affected her ability to deal with the important Wyoming issues," 61 percent said it did.

The CNN footage was further promoted by former President Donald Trump through a Save America press release on Monday highlighting a tweet from The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway.

The primary race between Cheney and Hageman will take place on August 16, two weeks from this Tuesday.