Liz Cheney Gets Censured Over Impeachment Vote

Many Republicans were furious with Rep. Liz Cheney’s decision to support impeaching President Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, for example, called on her to resign from her GOP leadership post. And at the state level, the Wyoming Republican is in just as much hot water.

As Bronson reported, the Wyoming Republican Party blasted her decision, saying it has prompted a torrent of angry calls and emails from those who “vehemently disagree with Representative Cheney’s decision and actions,” a statement said.

Following the outcry, the Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, unanimously voted to censure Cheney, according to The Washington Times. The Committee also demanded her presence before them to explain herself.

“Our representative did not represent our voice,” said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV.

According to the Times, he said she's been completely nonresponsive so far.

“People in the county party have attempted to get a hold of Rep. Cheney through email, phone calls — and I think only one person got a response from a staffer and it was pretty short,” Correnti said. “We haven’t heard anything.”

In a statement about her vote, Cheney said President Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” which “caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.”

Thus far she has rejected calls for her to step down from her leadership post, saying she’s “not going anywhere.”

“This is a vote of conscience. It's one where there are different views in our conference,” she told reporters. “But our nation is facing an unprecedented — since the Civil War — constitutional crisis. That's what we need to be focused on. That's where our efforts and attention need to be.”