Wyoming Voters Have One Question for Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) could be serving her final term in office. We all hope that’s the case since she’s become one of the biggest thorns in the side of the party. She has a primary challenger who’s raking in cash. Cheney was pretty much ostracized her own state party. Her approvals are in the trash. Yet, she’s being a loyal anti-Trump Republican. We’ve mentioned this before—she’s drawn her line in the sand. She’s fighting Trumpism until the bitter end, and she will happily go down with the ship. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) are the only two Republicans who have declared war on Trump, the GOP, and its base. They don’t want to recognize that the party has changed. That’s their problem. Kinzinger decided to leave Congress, which means he’ll be a CNN contributor soon. Liz is the only one left. She was booted from leadership last year. And has she sought feedback from her constituents? No. In fact, she hasn’t been back in months. Where the hell is she?

Well, she doesn’t want to talk to the “crazies,” but she does have all the time to speak with members of the media (via The Federalist):

“Ms. Cheney hasn’t appeared at a state Republican Party function in more than two years and hasn’t been to an in-person event for any of the party’s 23 county chapters since 2020,” the Times published. While Republicans held a major prom-themed fundraiser in southwest Wyoming Saturday, the “biggest night of the year” for the area’s Republicans, Cheney was in the state capital of Cheyenne at an annual gathering for the Wyoming Press Association. Local constituents made clear to The Federalist last fall their at-large congresswoman’s visit anywhere beyond the northwest region of the state, referred to as the “California” portion of Wyoming, was a rare sighting to begin with. She now faces a competitive primary challenge from a Trump-endorsed opponent, land-use attorney Harriet Hageman, a local of Cheyenne. Cheney’s focus on Washington rather than Wyoming, the Times wrote, “is raising questions in Wyoming about whether she is counting on Democrats to bail her out in the August primary — or even whether she really is battling to hold on to her office.” Cheney’s campaign, which has made an ongoing feud with former President Donald Trump and his supporters the hallmark of her tenure in the lower chamber, is funded in part by the same blue-dollar donors who bankrolled the Lincoln Project. The incumbent congresswoman is also holding East Coast fundraisers with similarly prominent NeverTrump crusaders including Mitt Romney, a Republican senator from Utah. “I’m not going to convince the crazies and I reject the crazies,” Cheney told the Times Saturday while she gathered with reporters instead of grassroots supporters 230 miles away. “I reject the notion that somehow we don’t have to abide by the rule of law. And the people right now who are in the leadership of our state party, I’m not trying to get their support because they’ve abandoned the Constitution.”

We talk about the insufferable self-righteousness of liberal Democrats. There are some Republicans who fit that mold—Liz Cheney being the unofficial face of this small sliver of the conservative movement. You all know how we feel about Liz. Her ditching speaking with voters to pal around with the media is not shocking at all. Whenever CNN and MSNBC need a Republican to give the aura that the January 6 committee is ‘bipartisan,’ Liz is there. If she’s not, it’s Kinzinger.

It’s now up to the people of Wyoming. More people voted for Trump than Liz in 2020. We’ll see what happens. Until then, we tread water. Either way, if the GOP retakes the House, that committee is going.