Karine Jean-Pierre Says She's 'Moving On' When Asked Repeatedly About Threats to Supreme Court Justices

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was given the opportunity to condemn the protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices during Tuesday's press briefing, though she absolutely squandered it.

A reporter made a comparison between the protests outside the justices' homes and the January 6 Capitol riot. "What's the difference between President Trump not doing anything while the Capitol was being attacked and President Biden not doing anything when protesters — while the Supreme Court justices were under attack in their own homes with their families and with their children?" he asked. Jean-Pierre appeared thoroughly confused and thrown off by the question.

Jean-Pierre spent most of her answer condemning the events of January 6. She also reiterated President Joe Biden's support for "women's rights," something her predecessor, Jen Psaki, also did when asked about the protests meant to intimidate justices.

"This president is fighting for women's rights. He's fighting for women's freedom. He has spoken out. He's been very clear about what needs to happen next. He put out two executive authorities that lays out ways that we can protect women. He has — he has said that he's go- — everything is on the table. We're going to see what else we can do," Jean-Pierre said about the issue regarding abortion.

She had more to say, but again, it was about abortion, not the intimidation that conservative Supreme Court justices have been facing ever since a draft was leaked in early May showing that the U.S. Supreme Court was going to use Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Court ultimately handed down that decision on June 24, in an official opinion very similar to the draft.

"But he also has spoken very truthfully and very honestly with the American people, which is: If we want to see Roe become the law of the land, we also have to act. We have to hold Congress accountable and make sure that they act and that that cannot happen. Then Americans need to go to the ballot box. And that is — that is very different," Jean-Pierre continued.

Jean-Pierre was referring to the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would actually expand Roe and invalidate pro-life laws passed at the state level. Not only has the White House promoted the legislation at length, but Biden has also called for ending the filibuster in order to pass it in the Senate, though that wouldn't do much good considering it hasn't even been able to get a majority in the body with the two failed votes there's been.

When the reporter tried to get Jean-Pierre to actually answer his question, pressing her by asking, "But is it a concern that a Supreme Court justice may be harmed?" the press secretary indicated she was "moving on" and called on another reporter.

This is reminiscent of Psaki in May cutting off a reporter when he pressed her to more fully address and condemn the desecrations of Catholic Churches shortly after the draft opinion was leaked.

The Biden administration has been heavily criticized for not condemning the illegal protests more forcefully. Also in May, Psaki said they "certainly encourage" such protests, so long as they are peaceful.

Jean-Pierre was asked last month to condemn the violence and vandalism against pro-life organizations and pregnancy centers. Though she acknowledged there had been "an uptick" in arson and firebombing, she did not condemn such violence.