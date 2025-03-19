Rick Wilson Locked Out of X Account After Promoting Threatening Post Against Musk, Tesla

This post has been updated to include a post from Elon Musk in reference to the Substack article from Rick Wilson.

The attacks from unhinged leftists against Elon Musk Tesla car dealerships have truly gotten out of control. These instances are being regarded as acts of “domestic terrorism,” but that hasn’t stopped attacks as well as the downplaying or even encouraging them.

Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, found that out the hard way when he was locked out of his X account.

The post in question referenced the title of his Substack article, “Kill Tesla, Save the Country.”

Wilson had put out a quoted repost of his own post earlier on Wednesday, with a message that the post violated the rules.

🚨Rick Wilson was locked out of his X account for 30 days for this post!



Do you agree with this move from @elonmusk? https://t.co/EL4AT6INOT pic.twitter.com/70yUXdt6Zg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 19, 2025

My favorite part of the triggered MAGA response to this is that not one of them read the piece. https://t.co/XQhHH0BPgX — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2025

There’s another Substack post from Wilson, which includes a video. “Elon Musk is a “chickens**t,” the subheadline reads.

As his post also goes onto read before the video:

After 1.5 million followers, over 350,000 tweets, billions of views, and 15 years, Sissy SpaceX has suspended my Twitter account.

He also goes on to mention that his video, close to 20 minutes long is “highly [Not Safe for Work].” The text of the piece also includes a meme of Bruce Springsteen giving the middle finger, which Wilson claims is his “appeal.”

Sure enough, Wilson has not posted or reposted to his X account since Wednesday morning, but those posts, as well as the replies, all communicate a similar message mocking those who dare to take issue with his Substack. In particular, he harps on the “MAGA response.”

While many of his responses go after users for not reading the Substack article in question, most of the article is behind a paywall.

As the article in question available for free reads:

Tesla is no longer just a car company; it’s a bank for fascists, a goose-stepping hedge fund bankrolling the political fever dreams of Elon Musk and his DOGE dreams of controlling the ruins of the American government as he becomes Earth’s first trillionaire and then the Emperor of Mars.



Musk’s power and wealth are inseparable from Tesla’s absurdly inflated stock price. If the Tesla bubble pops, so does Elon’s ability to keep throwing money around like a drunken Russian oligarch in a Macao casino.

The excerpt that is available is hardly anything new. It focuses on the left’s narrative obsessing over Russia, as well as claiming Trump, Musk, and others are associated with “fascists.”

Musk weighed in from his X account on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a screenshot of Wilson's Substack in question. "What a psycho," Musk added.

What a psycho https://t.co/gLtzTlfV0h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2025

This is not the first time that Wilson has had a threatening tone to his posts and media appearances. Back in 2015, he even called to “put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

In July 2024, someone did put a bullet in Trump, nearly assassinating him. There was another attempt in September of that year, almost exactly two months later.

Rick Wilson in 2015: "...put a bullet in Donald Trump..."



Now he's encouraging people to terrorize Tesla owners?



This guy is SICK! pic.twitter.com/9EDre6fF36 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 19, 2025

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

