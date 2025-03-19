Vox Article Reveals Just How Popular Donald Trump Was in 2024
Tipsheet

Scott Bessent Absolutely Wrecked an NBC Host Regarding This Question About a Recession

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 19, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Yuri Gripas

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is learning how to troll and mock the media. He’s learning from the best, and what he said about a recession didn’t disappoint. Mr. Bessent was on "Meet the Press" with host Kristen Welker this week about guaranteeing there wouldn’t be a recession, which Bessent found ludicrous. No one knows, and it’s irresponsible to give any direct answer to that effect.

“It was a silly question,” he told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “I can't guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee that the journalist who asked me the question that her news program is going be on in a year.” 

And this was also tremendous: the IRS whistleblowers will now be senior advisers to the Treasury secretary: 

The special agents at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) who blew the whistle on the Biden administration's preferential treatment toward Hunter Biden during an investigation into the former First Son's tax returns will be promoted to key leadership positions within the U.S. Department of Treasury. IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, whose bombshell testimony helped squash Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal, are slated to start work this week as senior advisors for IRS reform to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's office.

On X, Bessent said Shapley and Ziegler will "help us drive much-needed cultural reform within the IRS."

