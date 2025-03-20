Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane
Is This the End of Greenpeace?
Of Course, the Media Buried This Crucial Detail About the Georgetown University Academic...
Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain
Medicaid Reform Needs a Scalpel, Not a Sledgehammer
Judges vs. America: How the Deep State Is Overruling Your Vote
Friedman on Freedom
Why Are They So Angry?
Invest in Education, Not the Department of Education
Charlie Kirk Moves to Take Over Prager Affiliates, Limbaugh Time Slot in Salem...
Oligarchy Versus Our Democratic Republic
Catching Your Breath in Israel While Sprinting Through an Endless Marathon
Lawmakers Must Steer Clear of Truck Policy Pitfalls and Potholes
President Trump’s Tariffs Will Revitalize America’s Economy
Tipsheet

We Have More Details on the Elitist Dinner Trump Ditched...and for Good Reason

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 20, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This dinner has a 140-year history, but the summaries of it don't sound very good. It’s the Gridiron Dinner, a swanky, swampy, elitist hobnob session where the political class, journalists, and politicians, including the president, gather and joke around. I’d rather be the Buddhist monk who self-immolated himself in Saigon. The president was not toasted for the first time, but the First Amendment. 

Advertisement

Trump ditched this dinner, and he didn’t miss much. There were some jabs at him over Russia, which is ironic since that’s the story that’s obliterated the media’s credibility with millions of Americans. It’s not funny. You might as well wear an ‘I’m a massive lib a-hole’ sign around your neck. The good news is that these are the right people to infuriate, who are watching their grift and corruption vehicles get smashed by Trump and Elon Musk via the Department of Government Efficiency (via NYT): 

The annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on Saturday featured jokes about President Trump, the breakdown of the global order, Russia, Democrats’ uncertain future and, of course, Elon Musk. 

One of the headliners was Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, a rising star in the Democratic Party. He acknowledged that his speaking slot was a sign of his own political ambitions, while making a jab at the White House’s current occupant. 

“If I actually wanted to be president, I wouldn’t do any of this,” he said. “Instead, I would take my case directly to the people who are in charge of our democracy. The Kremlin.” 

Even after all these years, jokes about Mr. Trump and Russia still play with the official Washington crowd. Those in the Hyatt basement, which was packed with reporters, editors, television anchors and ambassadors, laughed along. 

Recommended

Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

As Tom Bevan put it succinctly, these people still don’t get it and never will. They’re the pigs in Animal Farm.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain Kurt Schlichter
Of Course, the Media Buried This Crucial Detail About the Georgetown University Academic Detained by ICE Matt Vespa
Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Lib Outlet Reviewed What Led to Kamala Harris' Defeat, and Found Something Interesting About Trump Matt Vespa
Charlie Kirk Moves to Take Over Prager Affiliates, Limbaugh Time Slot in Salem Media Moves Rebecca Downs
Is Liz Cheney in Trouble After Biden's Autopen Use? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement