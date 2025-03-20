We Have More Details on the Elitist Dinner Trump Ditched...and for Good Reason

This dinner has a 140-year history, but the summaries of it don't sound very good. It’s the Gridiron Dinner, a swanky, swampy, elitist hobnob session where the political class, journalists, and politicians, including the president, gather and joke around. I’d rather be the Buddhist monk who self-immolated himself in Saigon. The president was not toasted for the first time, but the First Amendment.

Trump ditched this dinner, and he didn’t miss much. There were some jabs at him over Russia, which is ironic since that’s the story that’s obliterated the media’s credibility with millions of Americans. It’s not funny. You might as well wear an ‘I’m a massive lib a-hole’ sign around your neck. The good news is that these are the right people to infuriate, who are watching their grift and corruption vehicles get smashed by Trump and Elon Musk via the Department of Government Efficiency (via NYT):

The annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on Saturday featured jokes about President Trump, the breakdown of the global order, Russia, Democrats’ uncertain future and, of course, Elon Musk. One of the headliners was Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, a rising star in the Democratic Party. He acknowledged that his speaking slot was a sign of his own political ambitions, while making a jab at the White House’s current occupant. “If I actually wanted to be president, I wouldn’t do any of this,” he said. “Instead, I would take my case directly to the people who are in charge of our democracy. The Kremlin.” Even after all these years, jokes about Mr. Trump and Russia still play with the official Washington crowd. Those in the Hyatt basement, which was packed with reporters, editors, television anchors and ambassadors, laughed along.

As Tom Bevan put it succinctly, these people still don’t get it and never will. They’re the pigs in Animal Farm.