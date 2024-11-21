Jon Stewart Rips Into Dems for Their Obnoxious Sugar-Coating of the 2024 Election

You can lump Jon Stewart in with Bill Maher, along with those on the Left who can be somewhat more reasonable in these times. Stewart has been known to drop devastating segments against CNN’s incompetence and all-around strangeness, especially during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Both men have taken blowtorches toward Democrats, with Maher calling the current iteration of the Democratic Party a royal family that’s become so incestuous that they’ve produced “retarded” children.

Stewart opted to take a stab at the Democrats' extreme coping antics, which have veered into embarrassing territory, like how Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) listed few new members of Congress, making sure the bean-counting diversity checklist was mentioned for the record; Ma’am, you lost the election. Who cares? The part-time Daily Show host described liberal America’s reaction to Donald Trump’s win as a total “s**tshow” (via The Blaze):

Jon Stewart thinks the Democrats are brightsiding this election a little too hard. pic.twitter.com/6HnUm2kaYU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2024

Stewart also mocked Democrat politicians for attempting to "cope" with the brutal election loss by highlighting seemingly insignificant achievements. “I assume now that the Democrats have lost to the greatest threat we’ve ever faced as a nation that they will be forthright in acknowledging, one, the Democrats’ role in this catastrophic defeat and, two, the bleak hellscape we now face,” Stewart said. Stewart mocked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) for trying to sugarcoat the results of the election by saying that the Democrats managed to "flip three House seats and gain back almost all of those that we had lost in 2022." Stewart quipped, "Yeah, 'almost' is doing a lot of work in that sentence. 'Yeah, we almost gained back all that we lost.'" He accused Democrats of trying to "spin" a situation that is "clearly not good news." "The Daily Show" host announced, “It’s a new dynamic, it is a willful bright-siding, this s**t show that we celebrate in our new segment called 'The Audacity of Cope.'" Stewart teased progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) for attempting to find glimmers of hope by spotlighting that some of the new Democrats in the House are diverse, including "the first trans member of Congress" and "the youngest member ever elected to the House from New Jersey." Stewart joked, "Wait till you hear that this record-breaking young phenom from New Jersey is 38 years old! 38 years old! How far are we going with this? 'Oh, in Illinois, we elected a ginger!'"

Yes, it's funny, but like most of these guys, he missed the mark on the institutional commentary, criticizing Democrats for following the rules. In contrast, Republicans try to find loopholes—this was brought up as some debate whether Trump should recess appoint some of his most controversial picks.

Jon, that’s your side. Your side weaponized the Justice Department to come after us, so take a seat on this one.