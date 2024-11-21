Someone Should Tell That Bucks County Dem Where She Can Shove Her Shoddy...
Tipsheet

Trump's Border Czar Issues a Warning to Dem Politicians Pledging to Shelter Illegal Aliens

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 21, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President-elect Donald J. Trump announced his former acting head for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Homan, is coming back as the border czar. It won’t be a ceremonial title for liberal media propaganda purposes a la Kamala Harris. Homan is going to seek and deport as many illegal aliens as possible, and there’s not much anyone can do about it (via ABC News): 

While Homan has promised to execute "the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen," he has also acknowledged the breadth of that operation largely depends on how much money Congress provides for it. 

With Republicans about to control both the House and Senate, the new Trump administration could have significant flexibility to conduct its operation. But "it all depends on the resources we're given," especially because a bigger operation needs more officers and more detention beds for those being deported, Homan has said. 

"Congress is going to have to give a massive amount of detention beds," he said. 

ICE's current funding allows for less than 50,000 beds -- and though ICE has long relied on privately-run detention facilities to help house migrants, that multimillion-dollar business could grow under Trump's expected enforcement expansion. 

Homan has said ICE may have to detain some migrants for as long as several weeks. 

"What people don't understand is we can't just put [them on] a plane," he said. "There's a process we have to go through. You have to contact the country, they have to agree to accept them, then they got to send you travel documents. And that takes several days to several weeks. So we need detention assets." 

Massive plots of land in Texas have been set aside for this effort. Homan is realistic in that 10 million won’t be deported in a year, but they’ll be looking for illegals to detain, catch and release, and the Biden era of open borders is finished. It’s a symbolic gesture, but Democratic mayors and governors have pledged not to help federal immigration officers with these deportations. That’s fine—it’s still going to happen in their backyards. Homan also warned that it's a crime to harbor illegal aliens.

Homan also made liberals’ heads explode when the issue of family separation during these deportation operations came up. He calmly said that could be avoided by simply deporting the entire family:

