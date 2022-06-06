Latest Release in 'Tale of Two Americas' Ad Reminds Voters How Liberals Have 'Put Criminals First'

The State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) on Monday released another ad as part of its six-figure "Tale of Two Americas" national ad campaign. This latest ad highlights the stark contrast between how law enforcement is treated in Democrat-led states and Republican-led states. The SGLF is the policy partner of the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC).

Backing the blue means backing the best of us.



The ad, titled "Best of Us," sends a positive message about law enforcement, humanizing the men and women who serve. It also speaks to the safety of conservative states where law enforcement is respected.

"Husbands and fathers, wives and mothers, daughters and sons, friends and neighbors. Supporting America’s law enforcement has never been a debate," a narrator reads in the ad.

"But liberals have quit on our cops, and put criminals first, bowing to the mob while our communities suffer the consequences. Thankfully, not everywhere. There are still places where our police are supported and criminals are held accountable. Where safety isn’t a sacrificed. Because backing the blue means backing the best of us. A conservative America is a safe America," the narrator continues.

"Supporting America’s law enforcement shouldn’t be controversial, but Democrats have been so radicalized by the liberal mob that they are selling out the safety of their communities to score cheap political points with their base," said SGLF Executive Director Dee Duncan. "Liberals may have given up on the idea that the men and women serving in America’s law enforcement are a force for good in our communities, but conservative leaders continue to prioritize the safety of their constituents by always supporting our brave police officers."

The ad was released just after a wave of extreme violence in Democratic-run cities. As Julio covered earlier on Monday, violence on South Street in Philadelphia left three people dead and 11 wounded. Larry Krasner, the city's Soros-backed district attorney, tweeted out claims that the violence spoke to a need for more gun control, boycotting the NRA, and funding for a crime lab.

The terrible crimes last night on South Street tell our Pennsylvania legislators it’s time for real action. Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations, and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now. — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) June 5, 2022

Julio also last week published a write-up of his interviews with officers who defended Minnesota's 3rd precinct following the riots after George Floyd's death. The precinct ultimately fell after leadership gave up.

In addition to running in Pennsylvania and Minnesota, the ad will also run on digital platforms in Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, and New Hampshire.

This "Best of Us" ad follows a nearly one-minute long ad from April, as I covered at the time. The ad featured a montage contrasting Democratic- versus Republican-run cities on issues such as economic opportunity, academic achievement, and community safety.