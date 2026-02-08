Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Horrendous Halftime Show

President Donald Trump slammed the NFL and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny for their abysmal halftime performance during Super Bowl LX.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just WENT OFF on the Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show, calling it “TERRIBLE” and “ONE OF THE WORST”



“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the… pic.twitter.com/0PUt61P088 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2026

Trump called the performance “one of the worst ever” and “an affront to the Greatness of America,” and further stated that the show was entirely inappropriate for children to view. Trump also slammed the choice to perform exclusively in Spanish.

Bro forgot he’s in the United States of America 🤡 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FljTH9YarI — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny, who Roger Goodell reassured conservatives would keep politics out of his performance, ended the show with a backdrop of Latin American flags, “together, we are America” written on a football reading,“ and a sign reading “the only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Bad Bunny ends his Super Bowl halftime show with participants in the background carrying the numerous flags of Latin America. The football he carries has the words “together we are America”, and the scoreboard at Levi’s Stadium has the words “The only thing more powerful than… pic.twitter.com/AnBbUXESmt — Keith Jouganatos (@KeithJouganatos) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny held up a football at the end of his #SuperBowl halftime performance:



“Together, We Are America.” pic.twitter.com/gx1fCnFn2U — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 9, 2026

If you needed any more of an indicator of just how terrible the show was, look at the people who were clapping like seals at something that the vast majority of people in this country couldn’t even understand.

Love the halftime show which celebrates the wonderful Latino culture. Great pick and great show. Bad Bunny hit a grand slam home run! — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 9, 2026

