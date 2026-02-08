VIP
Jamie Raskin's Low Opinion of Women
Thank You, GOD!
Federal Judge Sentences Abilene Drug Trafficker to Life for Fentanyl Distribution
The Turning Point Halftime Show Crushed Expectations
Jeffries Calls Citizenship Proof ‘Voter Suppression’ as Majority of Americans Back Voter I...
VIP
Four Reasons Why the Washington Post Is Dying
Foreign-Born Ohio Lawmaker Pushes 'Sensitive Locations' Bill to Limit ICE Enforcement
TrumpRx Triggers TDS in Elizabeth Warren
Texas Democrat Goes Viral After Pitting Whites Against Minorities
U.S. Secret Service Seized 3 Card Skimmers in Alabama, Stopping $3.1M in Fraud
Jasmine Crockett Finally Added Some Policy to Her Website and It Was a...
No Sanctuary in the Sanctuary
Chromosomes Matter — and Women’s Sports Prove It
The Economy Will Decide Congress — If Republicans Actually Talk About It
Tipsheet

Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Horrendous Halftime Show

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 08, 2026 8:57 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

President Donald Trump slammed the NFL and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny for their abysmal halftime performance during Super Bowl LX.

Advertisement

Trump called the performance “one of the worst ever” and “an affront to the Greatness of America,” and further stated that the show was entirely inappropriate for children to view. Trump also slammed the choice to perform exclusively in Spanish.

Bad Bunny, who Roger Goodell reassured conservatives would keep politics out of his performance, ended the show with a backdrop of Latin American flags, “together, we are America” written on a football reading,“ and a sign reading “the only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Recommended

The Turning Point Halftime Show Crushed Expectations Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP NFL PUERTO RICO

If you needed any more of an indicator of just how terrible the show was, look at the people who were clapping like seals at something that the vast majority of people in this country couldn’t even understand.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Turning Point Halftime Show Crushed Expectations Joseph Chalfant
TrumpRx Triggers TDS in Elizabeth Warren Scott McClallen
Jasmine Crockett Finally Added Some Policy to Her Website and It Was a Disaster Joseph Chalfant
A Few Simple Snarky Rules to Make Life Better Derek Hunter
Trump Had an Epic Response Regarding the Video Showing the Obamas as Monkeys Matt Vespa
Texas Democrat Goes Viral After Pitting Whites Against Minorities Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Turning Point Halftime Show Crushed Expectations Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement