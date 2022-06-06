Philadelphia

Philly DA Gets Reminded Who's Really to Blame for Shootings After Trying to Pass the Buck

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 06, 2022 9:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

District Attorney Larry Krasner called for gun control on the national level following a mass shooting that left three people dead and 11 other wounded in Philadelphia Saturday evening but he was quickly reminded that it is his office who has deprioritized going after criminals using firearms. 

"Boycott NRA lobbyists, boycott NRA donations, and bring real common sense gun regulation to Pennsylvania. Now," Krasner tweeted on Sunday. He also called for more funds to go towards new crime lab.

Users on Twitter pointed out how Krasner does not aggressively follow through on criminals who are arrested for gun-related crimes.

In Philadelphia, there have been 218 homicides so far this year, with the majority being from firearms. Last year, there were 562 homicides, an increase from 2020. The Philadelphia Police reported in 2021, there were a total of 2,326 shooting victims, a 3.9 percent increase from 2020. Krasner has been district attorney since 2018.

