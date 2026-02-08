TrumpRX Triggers TDS in Elizabeth Warren

After President Donald Trump announced a new marketplace for cheap prescription drugs, some Democrats are coming out against more affordable drugs.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, attacked President Donald Trump for the new website announced last week. Warren claimed that Trump kicked 15 million people off health insurance because Republicans don’t want to keep massive Obamacare subsidies.
TrumpRx is nothing more than Donald Trump’s latest vanity project.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 7, 2026
If Donald Trump cared at all about making health care more affordable, he wouldn't have kicked 15 million Americans off their health insurance.
She appears to have Trump Derangement Syndrome, others noted on social media. Warren has spent decades supporting cheaper healthcare, but apparently, that changes if Trump does it.
This is incredible and shows the level of brain rot caused by severe TDS.— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) February 7, 2026
TrumpRX has accomplished precisely what Pocahontas and Bernie have been saying they want for years: deep cuts to drug prices.
But now they hate it because Trump actually got it done. https://t.co/1BzB4iUrE2
The most clear indication TrumpRx actually has impact is Senator Warren, who received almost a million dollars from pharmaceutical PACs in 2020, is speaking out against it https://t.co/uSF07Bu4bp— Edward Coristine (@as400495) February 8, 2026
TrumpRx is one of the biggest America First healthcare wins in years.— Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) February 6, 2026
For too long, middlemen have driven up the price of prescription drugs, diverting cost savings to their profit margins at the expense of hardworking Americans. That ends now.
TrumpRx will create real,…
🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP: OZEMPIC PRICE WILL BE SLASHED FROM $1,000 TO $199— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 6, 2026
Trump really just made Ozempic cheaper than a month of groceries.
America is about to get skinny whether it wants to or not😂pic.twitter.com/BzQVARpsSk
.@DrOzCMS: "We negotiated, with all the major drug companies, Most Favored Nation drug pricing...the https://t.co/qDpny1hxpl site...it drives transparency into the entire system...before you buy a medication, go check the site, make sure you're getting the best price possible." pic.twitter.com/lZhLknttc2— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 8, 2026
Billionaire Mark Cuban, who runs a similar marketplace, praised Trump RX.
Mark Cuban: “We’ll work with TrumpRX. I mean it’s incredible, it’s stupendous, it’s like the most incredible program ever.”pic.twitter.com/YfHXl0Iwbx— Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) February 7, 2026
Groceries.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 6, 2026
Energy.
Gas.
And now prescriptions.
Prices are dropping just like President
Trump promised.
New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone claimed that the discount drug platform was “waste, fraud, and abuse.”
Republicans say they want to tackle waste, fraud, and abuse in health care. They should start with TrumpRx.— Energy & Commerce Democrats (@EnergyCommerce) February 6, 2026
Ranking Member @FrankPallone on the launch of Trump’s latest scam: pic.twitter.com/tM7YY6ueUs
Congressional Democrats are saying the quiet part out loud.— Energy and Commerce Committee (@HouseCommerce) February 6, 2026
They would rather middle class Americans pay full price for prescription drugs than give President Trump any credit for MASSIVELY reducing the price of common prescription drugs!
Go to https://t.co/2EIbDUiyWH to see… https://t.co/lx6GxtJoCH
