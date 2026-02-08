TrumpRX Triggers TDS in Elizabeth Warren

After President Donald Trump announced a new marketplace for cheap prescription drugs, some Democrats are coming out against more affordable drugs.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, attacked President Donald Trump for the new website announced last week. Warren claimed that Trump kicked 15 million people off health insurance because Republicans don’t want to keep massive Obamacare subsidies.

TrumpRx is nothing more than Donald Trump’s latest vanity project.



If Donald Trump cared at all about making health care more affordable, he wouldn't have kicked 15 million Americans off their health insurance. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 7, 2026

She appears to have Trump Derangement Syndrome, others noted on social media. Warren has spent decades supporting cheaper healthcare, but apparently, that changes if Trump does it.

This is incredible and shows the level of brain rot caused by severe TDS.



TrumpRX has accomplished precisely what Pocahontas and Bernie have been saying they want for years: deep cuts to drug prices.



But now they hate it because Trump actually got it done. https://t.co/1BzB4iUrE2 — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) February 7, 2026





The most clear indication TrumpRx actually has impact is Senator Warren, who received almost a million dollars from pharmaceutical PACs in 2020, is speaking out against it https://t.co/uSF07Bu4bp — Edward Coristine (@as400495) February 8, 2026





TrumpRx is one of the biggest America First healthcare wins in years.



For too long, middlemen have driven up the price of prescription drugs, diverting cost savings to their profit margins at the expense of hardworking Americans. That ends now.



TrumpRx will create real,… — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) February 6, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP: OZEMPIC PRICE WILL BE SLASHED FROM $1,000 TO $199



Trump really just made Ozempic cheaper than a month of groceries.



America is about to get skinny whether it wants to or not😂pic.twitter.com/BzQVARpsSk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 6, 2026

.@DrOzCMS: "We negotiated, with all the major drug companies, Most Favored Nation drug pricing...the https://t.co/qDpny1hxpl site...it drives transparency into the entire system...before you buy a medication, go check the site, make sure you're getting the best price possible." pic.twitter.com/lZhLknttc2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 8, 2026





Billionaire Mark Cuban, who runs a similar marketplace, praised Trump RX.

Mark Cuban: “We’ll work with TrumpRX. I mean it’s incredible, it’s stupendous, it’s like the most incredible program ever.”pic.twitter.com/YfHXl0Iwbx — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) February 7, 2026

Groceries.



Energy.



Gas.



And now prescriptions.



Prices are dropping just like President

Trump promised. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 6, 2026





New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone claimed that the discount drug platform was “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Republicans say they want to tackle waste, fraud, and abuse in health care. They should start with TrumpRx.



Ranking Member @FrankPallone on the launch of Trump’s latest scam: pic.twitter.com/tM7YY6ueUs — Energy & Commerce Democrats (@EnergyCommerce) February 6, 2026

