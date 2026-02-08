A Few Simple Snarky Rules to Make Life Better
VIP
Jamie Raskin's Low Opinion of Women
Thank You, GOD!
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 306: ‘Fear Not' Old Testament – Part 2
The War on Warring
Texas Democrat Goes Viral After Pitting Whites Against Minorities
U.S. Secret Service Seized 3 Card Skimmers in Alabama, Stopping $3.1M in Fraud
Jasmine Crockett Finally Added Some Policy to Her Website and it Was a...
No Sanctuary in the Sanctuary
Chromosomes Matter — and Women’s Sports Prove It
The Economy Will Decide Congress — If Republicans Actually Talk About It
The Real United States of America
VIP
These Athletes Are Getting Paid to Shame Their Own Country at the Olympics
WaPo CEO Resigns Days After Laying Off 300 Employees
Tipsheet

TrumpRX Triggers TDS in Elizabeth Warren

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 08, 2026 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

After President Donald Trump announced a new marketplace for cheap prescription drugs, some Democrats are coming out against more affordable drugs. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, attacked President Donald Trump for the new website announced last week. Warren claimed that Trump kicked 15 million people off health insurance because Republicans don’t want to keep massive Obamacare subsidies. 

Advertisement

She appears to have Trump Derangement Syndrome, others noted on social media. Warren has spent decades supporting cheaper healthcare, but apparently, that changes if Trump does it. 



Recommended

Texas Democrat Goes Viral After Pitting Whites Against Minorities Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

BIG PHARMA DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN HEALTHCARE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION


Billionaire Mark Cuban, who runs a similar marketplace, praised Trump RX. 


New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone claimed that the discount drug platform was “waste, fraud, and abuse.” 

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Democrat Goes Viral After Pitting Whites Against Minorities Joseph Chalfant
Jasmine Crockett Finally Added Some Policy to Her Website and it Was a Disaster Joseph Chalfant
A Few Simple Snarky Rules to Make Life Better Derek Hunter
These Athletes Are Getting Paid to Shame Their Own Country at the Olympics Joseph Chalfant
Trump Had an Epic Response Regarding the Video Showing the Obamas as Monkeys Matt Vespa
The Trump White House Declares War on This Little District Judge Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Texas Democrat Goes Viral After Pitting Whites Against Minorities Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement