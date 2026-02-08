VIP
The Turning Point Halftime Show Crushed Expectations

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 08, 2026 7:46 PM
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

The Turning Point All-American Halftime Show proved to be a massive success after hosting some amazing performances from artists Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Gabby Barrett.

The show drew more than 5 million viewers on the Turning Point YouTube stream alone, where viewers saw a guitar-rendition of the national anthem, pyrotechnic-backed patriotic and Christian songs, and a short video commemorating the life of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk after an assassin took his life last fall.

The night beautifully eulogized the life and work of Kirk, while celebrating America during its 250th birth-year.

