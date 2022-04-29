'Tale of Two Americas' Ad Campaign Reminds Voters of Reality in Blue States Under Biden, Democrats

Earlier this week, the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) launched its six-figure "Tale of Two Americas" ad campaign to highlight the stunning contrast between how states run by Republican leaders and those run by Democrats fare when it comes to issues such as economic opportunity, academic achievement, and safety in their communities.

— State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) (@theSGLF) April 25, 2022

The 54-second ad contains buzzwords such as "freedom and fear." The ad distinguishes how "Our country is a tale of two Americas. One full of freedom. The other full of fear. We have opportunity or hardship. Education or indoctrination. Rule of law or lawlessness. Strength or weakness." The narrator goes on to point out "Liberal failures are hurting Americans. Conservative ideas are moving us forward," and closes by asking "Which America do you want to live in?"

The ad is part of a series, and will run across digital platforms in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. These states voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, though his approval ratings are now underwater in most of them in a recent Morning Consult poll, as I highlighted earlier this week. Among these states, Biden's approval ratings are only at a net approval in New York and Washington, and even still, they're at a net approval of 6 and of 5, respectively.

"The failed policies we are seeing from Washington D.C. being emulated in liberal states across the country are the reason the cost of living is skyrocketing, violent crime is on the rise, and our children are not reaching their full potential," said SGLF Executive Director Dee Duncan about the ad campaign. "A woke America is proving to be a weak America, and the only way we can course correct and move forward again is to follow the blueprint of conservative states across the country and the commonsense ideas they are advancing."

The SGLF, which is the policy partner of the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), has launched highly successful and effective ad campaigns before. As I covered in February, one such ad in the "Let Kids Learn" campaign highlighted hypocrisy on masks and how teachers' unions are "putting kids last." Even CNN took notice of the ad and its effectiveness.

— State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF) (@theSGLF) February 3, 2022

The ad campaign comes at a time when Biden has a 41.5 percent approval rating and a 53.2 percent disapproval rating, according to data from RealClearPolitics (RCP) from April 18-28. Data from RCP from April 10-27 also has the GOP with more support on the 2022 Generic Congressional Vote at 46.5 percent compared to the Democrats' 41.8 percent. Cook Political Report projected last December that the GOP will retake control of the House.

The president's party almost always loses seats during his first midterm election. The situation looks particularly bad for Democrats this November, though, with Biden's dismal poll ratings and a particularly high amount of Democrats retiring from Congress rather than running for re-election and likely losing.